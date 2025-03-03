The new EVO PRO and EVO X: TRP’s next generation of braking performance

TRP has unveiled its latest advancement in hydraulic disc brakes with the launch of the EVO PRO and EVO X. Designed to cater to a wide range of riders—from downhill racers to XC enthusiasts—these new models focus on customizable performance, improved modulation and race-proven reliability. The EVO series is developed through extensive testing with elite athletes at the highest levels of competition (think Oisin O’Callaghan).

Performance-driven design

Both the EVO PRO and EVO X build on TRP’s reputation for consistency and control, offering new features tailored to specific riding styles. Whether tackling technical descents or pushing the pace on cross-country trails, these brakes provide enhanced power, refined modulation and ergonomic adjustability to suit individual preferences.

EVO PRO: engineered for aggressive riding

Designed for downhill, enduro, trail and EMTB riders, the EVO PRO is built to handle extreme and aggressive riding conditions. Full of customizable adjustments, these brakes have a number of special features.

Pad Activation Dial (PAD): Adjustable modulation for a personalized braking feel.

Lever reach adjustment: Fine-tune the lever position for optimal comfort and control.

Ergonomic lever: Designed for precision braking with a comfortable grip.

Streamlined cockpit: Clean cable routing for both internal and external setups.

Four-piston caliper: Delivers strong, consistent stopping power.

Easy maintenance: Simple setup and serviceability.

Bosch ABS PRO compatibility: Supports advanced brake pressure regulation for consistent control.

Available in gold, silver and black these brakes wish 309 grams for the frone and 323 for the rear.

EVO X: precision and control for XC and light trail riding

For riders focused on cross-country, down-country and light trail performance, the EVO X delivers smooth modulation and effortless control across varying terrain. These brakes also have features for maximum customization.

Optimized modulation: Provides responsive braking with minimal finger effort.

Ergonomic lever: Enhances comfort during extended rides.

Sleek master cylinder: Reduces cockpit clutter for a clean setup.

Two-piston caliper: Ensures reliable and stable braking.

Titanium hardware: Lightweight and durable construction.

Easy maintenance: Simple setup and serviceability.

Developed with World Cup XC teams these are available in gold and black. They weigh 289 grams in the front and 303 grams in the rear.