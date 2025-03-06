The new Industry Nine Hydra 2 hubs: Evolution or overkill?

There are few sounds in mountain biking as distinct as the angry buzz of an Industry Nine freehub coasting down a descent. Love it or hate it, that high-pitched whirr has been a signature of their engagement system for years. Now, with the launch of the Hydra 2, I9 is taking another leap forward in hub technology. But does this latest evolution actually improve performance, or are we reaching a point where engagement numbers are just a game of one-upmanship?

What’s new with Hydra 2?

The original Hydra hubs made waves with their nearly instant engagement—0.52 degrees, to be exact—offering some of the fastest response times on the market. Hydra 2 builds on that with an even more refined engagement system, delivering 890 points of engagement and .41 degree engagement.

The Hydra 2 are also built tough; ready to withstand the torque of the strongest ebike motors.

The science behind the clicks

Hydra 2 uses multiple pawls that engage, reducing engagement lag to virtually nothing. In theory, this means when you stomp on the pedals, power transfer is immediate, with no delay in the drivetrain catching up.

But here’s where things get interesting: beyond a certain point, does a fraction of a degree of improvement make a real-world difference? If the original Hydra was already at 0.52 degrees, how much more instant can “instant” get? The answer likely depends on the type of rider you are.

Who stands to benefit?

Tech riders and trials-style moves: If you live for slow-speed, ultra-precise tech moves, having near-instant engagement can help when ratcheting through tight sections or making small hops and repositioning the bike. Hydra 2 could make these micro-adjustments even smoother.

Enduro and downhill racers: In theory, faster engagement means more efficiency when hammering out of corners or sprinting into a descent. But for most riders, will shaving milliseconds off engagement actually translate to a performance boost? Probably not something the average weekend warrior will notice.

Casual riders and climbers: The extra precision might be overkill for those who just want a reliable hub for big days in the saddle. And with added engagement points, there’s often an increase in mechanical drag—though I9 claims they’ve optimized this to be negligible. But dang do these things look good.



Durability, noise and maintenance

One common critique of the original Hydra system was longevity—the ultra-fine engagement meant the pawls and drive ring were under significant stress, leading to concerns about durability over years of abuse. With Hydra 2, I9 says they’ve reinforced the bearing system and improved lubrication for better longevity.

They’ve also increased the axle thickness by 65 per cent and are using more robust bearings.

Then there’s the noise factor. If you love that classic I9 buzz, you’re in luck—it’s still there. If you’re someone who prefers a whisper-quiet coasting experience, these hubs probably aren’t for you.

Final thoughts: worth the upgrade?

Hydra 2 pushes engagement tech further than ever and for riders who demand near-telepathic response from their hubs, this is a seriously impressive evolution. The real question is: at what point does increased engagement stop making a tangible difference? For some riders, the incremental improvements will be worth it. For others, a solid, well-sealed hub with moderate engagement (and a bit less noise) will get the job done just fine.

Of course, we all know these hubs are dang sexy. Available in 12 colors, you know your bike would look killer with a set of these on them. And the old saying goes, “look good, feel good, feel good, ride good.”