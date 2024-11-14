The North Shore Bike Park

When a group of North Shore enthusiasts looked at the vacant Sears in Capilano Mall, they didn’t just see an empty space—they saw potential. Now it’s British Columbia’s largest indoor bike park, a 60,000-square-foot haven for all things on wheels. This isn’t just a training spot; it’s a community hub where mountain bikers, BMX riders, roller skaters and scooter enthusiasts coexist. Built with input from pro riders and top carpenters, every feature was meticulously designed for safety, progression and endless fun.

A space for everyone

Designing a park inside a shopping mall came with challenges—low ceilings and unusual layouts—but the team embraced it. The vision was clear: endless flow and skill progression for all. Travis Kozie brought serious experience to the table when building. He’s a red seal carpenter and park designer with a resume that includes B-Line Bike Park in Calgary. His detailed planning laid the groundwork for every feature, turning the vision into reality and ensuring the park was built for both fun and safety. Kozie’s craftsmanship is a big part of why the park feels so dialed from the moment you drop in.

From beginners wobbling through their first pump track session to seasoned shredders sending backflips on the jump line, every rider finds their place here. Darren Butler and a crew of top athletes, including names like Marcel Hunt and Geoff Gulevich put their expertise into every jump, berm and airbag zone, creating a park that’s equal parts playground and training ground.

Community hub

The park’s become more than a rainy-day refuge it’s now a gathering place. With themed nights like ladies’ nights and youth sessions, it’s all about creating a space where everyone can ride and have a blast. You can even rent the full park for sleepover nights. You have the whole place to yourself and you can sleep wherever you want.

Giving back

North Shore Bike Park isn’t just in it for the business. On the second floor of the park, they are leasing space to Family Services of the North Shore. At no cost. This organization provides support services for lower-income families, including collecting bikes and Christmas hampers for donation. They have also collaborated to fundraise and send kids to summer camp, making it a key part of the park’s community outreach efforts. This park has its roots deep in community spirit.

Looking ahead

The park’s future plans include expanding after-school programs, hosting more events and continuing to be a space where riders of all levels can progress and have fun. As Misti Hurst, the park’s media specialist puts it, “we’re building a space where everyone can ride, learn and most importantly, just have fun.”