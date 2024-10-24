The pros, the cons and why you should care (or not) about high pivot suspension

High pivot history

High pivot suspension designs may feel like a recent design, but they’re far from new. First seen in the late ’90s and early 2000s with bikes like the Trek Diesel and Balfa BB7, high pivot designs faded for years before making a comeback. Many brands are resurrecting the design. But why has this design re-emerged? What are high pivot bikes really good at?

A “high pivot” refers to the placement of the bike’s main suspension pivot, which is higher on the frame than most traditional designs. Rather than being near the bottom bracket, the pivot is located much higher up, often near the seat tube. This higher placement changes how the rear suspension moves, creating a rearward axle path. In simple terms, the rear wheel moves backward as it encounters obstacles, allowing it to “float” over rough terrain with less resistance.

This axle path helps the bike maintain momentum better by minimizing the forces acting on the bike when it hits rocks, roots and other trail features. By pushing the rear wheel backward, it reduces the energy required to overcome those obstacles. The downside? This design also stretches the chain as the suspension moves, a phenomenon known as “chain growth.”

Idler pulley: a game changer

The key to managing the chain growth is the idler pulley, a small wheel placed near the main pivot. The idler pulley routes the chain around the high pivot, reducing pedal kickback (the annoying sensation where your pedals tug back when the suspension compresses). By using this pulley, high-pivot bikes can offer a smoother pedaling experience, even on rough terrain.

The position of the idler pulley also affects other suspension characteristics, like anti-squat (how much the bike resists pedaling-induced suspension bob). Some bikes even allow you to adjust the idler pulley position to fine-tune the ride feel, offering a range of experiences from more stable, pedal-friendly setups to designs that emphasize speed and downhill prowess.

Why go high pivot?

The rearward axle path of high pivot bikes excels in two key areas: absorbing big hits and maintaining speed over rough terrain. This makes them ideal for downhill and enduro bikes, where the rider’s focus is on maintaining momentum and staying stable at high speeds. If you’re charging down a steep, root-laden trail, the high pivot system shines, keeping your bike smooth and composed.

High pivot bikes also feel particularly “planted” on the trail, with suspension that reacts predictably to big impacts while allowing for fast recovery. The idler pulley helps ensure that the benefits of the high-pivot suspension aren’t undone by excessive pedal kickback.

The trade-offs

Despite their benefits, high pivot bikes aren’t perfect for every rider. One downside is complexity: the additional idler pulley and longer chain routing mean more components to maintain. Replacing parts can also be pricier, especially since high pivot bikes often require longer chains pieced together.

Another trade-off is weight. The added hardware of a high pivot system, including the pulley and extra frame materials, makes these bikes heavier than their traditional counterparts. They also introduce more drag in the drivetrain, which can make them feel sluggish on climbs or flatter trails. This isn’t a huge deal for downhill-focused riders, but it’s worth considering if you’re looking for an all-rounder bike that needs to climb efficiently.

Noise is another issue. High pivot bikes can be noisier because of the extra moving parts and chain drag, which may be a distraction for some riders.

Are high pivot bikes right for you?

High pivot bikes are designed for a specific kind of riding: rough, steep and technical descents where maintaining speed and control are paramount. If your favorite trails are filled with rock gardens, big drops and steep descents, a high pivot bike might be your dream machine.

However, if you’re someone who values efficiency on climbs or loves long days pedaling, the extra drag and weight of a high pivot bike may not be worth it. These bikes are built to excel on descents, but they aren’t as versatile on flatter terrain or climbs as lower pivot designs.

The future

Will high pivot designs stick around this time? Only time will tell. Right now, they’re proving popular among downhill and enduro riders, but how they expand to disciplines like cross-country is currently difficult to imagine. For now, high-pivot bikes represent a specialized tool for riders who prioritize speed and control on tough trails.

The takeaway

High pivot mountain bikes offer a unique suspension feel that’s hard to match. Their ability to absorb big hits and maintain speed over rough terrain makes them a top choice for aggressive riders, particularly those who thrive on downhill or enduro tracks. But with added complexity, weight and maintenance needs, they aren’t for everyone. If your riding style demands top-notch suspension performance and you don’t mind the extra weight and upkeep, a high-pivot bike could take your trail experience to the next level.