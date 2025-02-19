The Reevo hubless ebike: a futuristic disaster on two wheels

It’s sleek. It’s futuristic. It looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie. But the Reevo hubless ebike might just be the worst bike ever made.

At least, that’s the general consensus from anyone who has actually ridden one.

The Reevo was an ambitious project that raised over $6.7 million through Indiegogo crowdfunding, promising a revolutionary hubless ebike with futuristic features like a fingerprint scanner, built-in GPS, integrated lights and even internal storage inside the wheels. But despite the hype, the company behind Reevo vanished, leaving thousands of backers empty-handed. Of the 2,700 people who ordered one, only about 150 bikes were ever delivered. The rest? Out of luck.

And those who did receive their bikes? Well, they quickly discovered that the Reevo wasn’t just a bad ebike—it was barely a functional bicycle. Check the videos below to see Sam Pligrim put it through the ringer and Seth Alvo pull it to pieces.

The ride: loud, heavy and horrible

First, let’s talk about the wheels. They’re hubless, meaning there’s no traditional hub or spokes. Instead, the entire wheel rotates on an internal bearing system. In theory, this sounds like a cutting-edge innovation. In reality? It creates massive rolling resistance, making the bike feel sluggish and nearly impossible to pedal.

And then there’s the weight. Reevo claimed the bike had a “lightweight core.” In reality, it weighs around 70 pounds, making it one of the heaviest ebikes ever. Riders immediately noticed that as soon as you stop pedaling, the bike loses momentum almost instantly. Unlike a normal bike, which coasts smoothly, the Reevo fights you every step of the way.

Oh, and did we mention the noise?

When pedaling or using the motor, the bike emits a loud mechanical whirring sound, making it impossible to ride discreetly.

The motor and brakes: a deadly combo

The Reevo is an electric bike, meaning it should provide motor assistance to make riding easier. Instead, the pedal assist is sluggish and unpredictable. Worse, the motor can randomly engage on its own.

In one terrifying discovery, riders found that if you push the bike forward while walking beside it, the cranks start turning on their own, engaging the motor and sending the bike flying off uncontrollably. Imagine trying to cross a street, only for your bike to take off on its own.

And stopping? Forget about it. Because the Reevo doesn’t have hubs, it can’t use traditional disc brakes. Instead, it relies on cheap, weak caliper brakes like you’d find on a child’s bike from the 1990s. A fully engaged emergency stop still takes far too long to bring the bike to a halt, which is especially concerning for an ebike that weighs this much.

Plastic everywhere—and it’s falling apart

One ride on a rough road or trail, and the Reevo starts falling to pieces. The frame is covered in brittle plastic panels that snap, rattle, and shake loose with even minor impacts. Riders reported entire pieces flying off mid-ride—including battery covers, fenders and even integrated lights.

Even worse, the internal components are nearly impossible to repair. Unlike a traditional bike, which uses standard, replaceable parts, the Reevo relies on custom, proprietary components that you can’t buy anywhere. If something breaks—and it will—there’s no fixing it.

In a teardown of the bike, mechanics discovered a hilariously overcomplicated drivetrain involving 12 separate gears inside the frame, all working to transfer power from the cranks to the wheel. The result? A ridiculous amount of friction and inefficiency.

A crowdfunding catastrophe

The Reevo’s failure wasn’t just about poor design—it was about false promises and disappearing acts. The company, Beno Technologies, hyped up the bike with glossy promotional videos and bold claims, but when the bikes started arriving and customers realized how bad they were, the company vanished. Their website? Gone. Their social media? Flooded with angry customers demanding refunds.

Even worse, they tried to erase their own name from the bike. On delivered units, the company name was covered with a piece of tape, almost as if they knew they were about to disappear.

Final verdict: the worst bike ever made?

The Reevo hubless ebike is a masterclass in over-engineered failure. Every aspect of its design—from the hubless wheels to the weak brakes to the impossible-to-repair components—makes it worse than a normal bicycle. And yet, it retailed for over $5,000.

It’s heavy, slow, noisy, unsafe and impossible to fix. And yet, for all its flaws, it’s undeniably fascinating.

The Reevo is less of a bike and more of a collector’s item—a bizarre experiment that somehow made it into production. If you’re lucky enough to find one today, don’t expect to ride it far. But if you just want something to display as a conversation piece? It doesn’t get much crazier than this.