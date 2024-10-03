The ride that changed everything: A day with Jay Bearhead

In April of 2024, I found myself in Kamloops, B.C.—a place where mountain biking is more than a hobby. But in a town full of bike shops, there was only one guy renting mountain bikes. His name? Jay Bearhead. What started as a simple rental became a deep dive into an incredible story of resilience, transformation and the healing power of bikes.

A ride like no other

My family and I spent the day riding with Jay on the trails at Harper Mountain. We did shuttle laps, weaving through Kamloops’s unique terrain, with Jay leading the way. Between runs, he shared bits of his story—how he’d been through the darkest of times and came out the other side stronger. At only 44-years-old, Jay has lived a life full of challenges. As a survivor of the residential school system, his early years were marked by trauma, which led him down a path of substance abuse, homelessness and struggle.

“I was placed into a residential school in Holbrook, Arizona,” Jay recalled. “It was tough being thousands of miles away from home and I went through trauma there. When I came back to Canada, I didn’t know how to process what happened. I was an angry teenager.”

The healing power of two wheels

Jay’s connection to bikes began when a group home support worker got him a job at a local bike shop. “That was my start,” Jay said. “It went from horror to fun—working at the bike shop, riding trails. I didn’t realize it at the time, but it was therapy. Bikes were my outlet, my way of coping with all the traumas I’d been through.”

As Jay worked at the shop and rode more, he became deeply involved in the Lethbridge riding scene, even helping to establish the local freeride movement. But as life ebbed and flowed, so did his struggles with addiction. By his mid-twenties, substance use had become a major part of his life.

“I started drinking, and eventually, it escalated,” Jay admitted. “It went from having a few beers with friends to heavy drug use—cocaine, crack, meth. That led me to homelessness, first in Lethbridge, then Edmonton, and finally Kamloops.” Jay’s descent into addiction saw him losing everything: his job, his home, and his connections to the people who cared about him.

Bottoming out

Jay found himself homeless in Kamloops, spending nights in the foam pit at the Bike Ranch between bouts of drug use. His life was spiraling out of control, and then came what he describes as a spiritual intervention.

“Meth, cocaine, crack, um, they obviously affect your sleeping,” he said. “It affects your sleep patterns. The highs are very intense, but they last for a very short amount of time, but the come down after is what is really affected. So a bowl of meth, $5. It would last maybe a minute, 30 seconds-to-a-minute. But the effects of it after are ten-to-twelve hours. And that’s usually just restlessness, not sleeping. So you’re not sleeping for probably close to a week or a week-and-a-half. Wow. And when you do that, it’s psychosis. The medical term for it is drug-induced psychosis. It’s it’s like you’re dreaming while you’re awake.”

“So I was in a cell after being arrested for wandering around in a psychotic state,” Jay explained. “I was hallucinating, thinking I was on a game show. And in that cell, I had this moment of clarity. It felt like my ancestors were speaking to me, reminding me of who I was. That’s when I made a promise—I’d never touch substances again.”

And he hasn’t. Jay’s been sober for nearly ten years now and is once again thriving, not only as a rider but as a mentor, guide and advocate for Indigenous youth.

Building a better future

Today, Jay runs Bearhead Bikes and Boards, a company focused on getting Indigenous youth out on the trails, helping them experience the healing power of the outdoors just as he did. He provides coaching, gear and mentorship, hoping to inspire a new generation of riders to steer clear of the struggles he once faced.

“Bikes saved me, and now I want to use them to help others,” Jay said. “If even one kid latches onto biking the way I did, it could keep them from going down the path I took.”

He’s also founded the Ancestors Work Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at providing zero-barrier access to sports and outdoor activities for Indigenous youth. The foundation’s goal is to offer camps that blend adventure sports like mountain biking and snowboarding with cultural education, giving kids the tools they need to succeed both on the trails and in life.

A new chapter

Jay’s back to riding at a high level, sponsored by brands like GT Bicycles and Shimano, but more importantly, he’s giving back in ways that could change lives.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for giving up substances,” Jay said. “All it took was quitting. Now, I’m back to living life, riding bikes and helping others.”