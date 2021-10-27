The Steve Smith “Long Live Chainsaw” movie now has an official trailer

Steve Smith is, even years after his untimely death, one of, if not the most influential Canadian downhill mountain bikers. At home and around the world, “Chainsaw” inspired, and continues to inspire fans, friends, competitors and the next generation of downhill racers.

Now, his story is being told.

Anthill Films, who first introduced the world to Smith in their film, Seasons, just released the trailer for the full trailer for their feature-length documentary, Long Live Chainsaw, weeks ahead of its November 5 world premiere in Nanaimo, B.C.

Smith, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 26, remains the most successful Canadian men’s downhill racer. His 2013 World Cup win at Mont-Sainte-Anne is etched in the memory of downhill fans here in Canada and around the world. That same year, he won the World Cup overall title.

REPLAY: Steve Smith’s iconic win at Mont-Sainte-Anne

While his successes are well documented, Long Live Chainsaw promises to dive deeper into what made Smith a rider that so many connected with, on and off the track, and the strength of his enduring legacy.

Long Live Chainsaw: The Stevie Smith Legacy (Official Trailer)

From Anthill Films:

The untold, true story of mountain bike legend Stevie Smith.

Long Live Chainsaw reveals the true story of the meteoric rise, untimely death and long-lasting legacy of Canadian downhill mountain bike racer, Stevie Smith. From humble beginnings being raised by a single mom, Stevie’s unwavering belief not only propelled him to become the best in the world but inspired everyone he touched to follow their own impossible dreams.

The film is made with the full cooperation of the family and friends of Stevie Smith, who have given permission for this to be the first feature documentary about his life; Union Cycliste Internationale and numerous filmmakers, who have provided exclusive footage of his races and life; and the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation, the charitable foundation established after his death to inspire and empower the next generation of underprivileged racers.

Presented by Red Bull Media House and Anthill Films in support of the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation. Written directed and edited by Anthill Films with support from adidas Five Ten, SRAM, RockShox, Fox Racing, Cycles Devinci, Crankbrothers, Schwalbe, Shimano, Maxxis and Evil Bikes.

Long Live Chainsaw Tour Dates and world premiere

Anthill Film’s documentary premiers November 5, 2021 at the Port Theater in Smith’s hometown, Nanaimo, B.C. It then heads to the Banff Mountain Film Festival the following day before travelling to Vancouver, Whistler and locations throughout B.C., Alberta, Ontario the U.K. and Australia. Canadian dates are below. For international dates visit Anthillfilms.com.

Nov. 5 – Nanaimo, B.C. (Port Theater) World Premiere

Nov. 6 – Banff Mountain Film Festival

Nov. 13 – Vancouver, B.C. (Centennial Theater)

Nov. 18 – Edmonton, Alta. (Princess Theater)

Nov. 18 – Powell River, B.C. (TAWS Bike Garage)

Nov. 18 – Williams Lake, B.C. (Gibraltar Room)

Nov. 20 – Whistler, B.C. (Murray Young Arts Centre)

Dec. 1 – Thunder Bay, Ont. (Silvercity Thunder Bay Theaters)