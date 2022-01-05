The Syndicate is hinting at its new team member and it looks …. Canadian?

The Syndicate is teasing a new team member, or members. Based on the hints, it looks like the latest rider to join Greg Minnaar and Steve Peat at the iconic World Cup outfit could be Canadian.

Team has room after letting go of U.S. rider Luca Shaw at the end of 2021. The Santa Cruz team rode a slim roster through the last season after Loris Vergier took flight to join Trek Factory Racing at the end of 2020.

Now, it looks like the long-standing team is rebuilding. The official Syndicate team Instagram account posted a disassembled puzzle – a nod to the Puzzling web series of Fox’s Jordi Cortes that frequent features Syndicate riders – with clues to who could be joining.

Goldstone heads south?

Based on the pieces, it looks like it could be Canada’s new junior men’s downhill world champion, Jackson Goldstone. There’s a few hints, like a hockey jersey in Canucks colours, rainbow stripes and a Red Bull puzzle piece, that suggest the Squamish sensation is capitalizing on his win in Val di Sole to join The Syndicate. Some of those could be other riders. Returning Syndicate founding member, Greg Minnaar, is also the current world champion. Laurie Greenland is also a Red Bull athlete and looking for a new team after leaving MS Mondraker. Polar bears could be a reference to Canada, and Goldstone, or to Greenland, and Laurie Greenland.

Others, like the piece showing a pile of black rocks topped by one golden stone, or Goldstone, strongly hint at the Canadian as a new signing. It’s also possible both Goldstone, Greenland and another rider could join the team for 2022.

The move would certainly make sense for Goldstone. The youngster was much hyped going into 2021 but riding for the Portugese eMTB-focused Miranda Factory Team. After living up to his hype, and then some, with a streak of podiums, World Cup wins and the world championships rainbow jersey, Goldstone’s definitely earned his place on one of the circuits mainstay teams. And The Syndicate is one of the few with space on its roster. The Canadian did just sign with Red Bull, a big step up in the world of mountain biking, but still needs a full team support for the coming downhill season.