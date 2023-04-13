The wisdom of Geoff Kabush

SUBSCRIBE iTunes | Google Play | Android | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

On the eve of Geoff Kabush’s birthday, the mountain biker, gravel racer and underbiker covers a range of topics: the evolution of bike tech, the right amount of flare for handlebars, sarcasm, his relationship with cheaters from back in the day and even a plan for editor Matthew Pioro involving pushups. A word that pops up frequently during the wide-ranging discussion with the 15-time national champion from Courtenay, B.C., is balance, which seems to be a key to Kabush’s longevity. That, and fun.

Editors Matt and Matt discuss Paris-Roubaix and Alison Jackson’s historic win at the Hell of the North.