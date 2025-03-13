If you’ve ever fumbled with a slow, stiff dropper post lever mid-ride, OnlyMotion has a solution for you. This Canadian company is introducing the world’s first electronic dropper post conversion kit. It turns any standard dropper into a wireless, cable-free system—and it’s halfway to its goal on Kickstarter.

Why go electronic?

Dropper posts have changed mountain biking forever, letting riders shift their weight and position on the fly. But sometimes cable-actuated systems can leave a lot to be desired. They can get sticky, require constant fine-tuning and demand more thumb pressure than they should. OnlyMotion’s electronic conversion kit eliminates all of that.

With a simple press of a wireless remote, the dropper activates instantly—no lag, no hesitation. The IP65-rated actuator (dustproof and water-resistant) is sleek, lightweight, and built for real-world abuse. It’s also 125g lighter than a SRAM Reverb AXS, making it one of the lightest wireless systems on the market.

What makes OnlyMotion’s system special?

According to OnlyMotion there are a number of features that make their system a game-changer. The set up provides lightning-fast response. There is instant activation with a smooth, effortless press of the button. With no cables, there are no adjustments to make and no stretching of cables so the system rewuires little-to-no maintenance. Without having to route a cable through your frame, this is touted to be easy to install. The battery, once fully charged provides 150 hours of ride time, or 4000 activations and charges quickly using a USB-C system.

How it works: simplicity meets innovation

Installing the OnlyMotion electronic conversion kit is easier than setting up a mechanical dropper post according to OnlyMotion. The ultra-thin 4.3mm charge cable routes through the frame with zero resistance, unlike traditional stiff cables. Just install and ride. Then you charge the system through the cable that routes through your frame. Pretty slick. The actuator’s battery is tucked beneath the post, keeping it protected from impacts and mud while maintaining a clean, streamlined look. This may be problematic depending on your bike setup; the extra-length it creates on the post might inhibit it from slamming as low as you want it to.

Kickstarter backers get first dibs

OnlyMotion is ready for production and early adopters on Kickstarter can lock in special early-bird pricing starting at $249. If you’re looking to modernize your dropper post and ditch mechanical hassles, now’s the time to jump in. OnlyMotion claims they’ll be delivering the final product in May 2025.