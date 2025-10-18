These 10 and 14-year olds hit old Rampage lines

How young is too young for Red Bull Rampage? Two young shredders are defying age limits to hit huge features at old Rampage sites on the same weekend the official events are taking place.

Since Red Bull Rampage moves between a few different desert venues, there’s space for these two to hit old competition lines without crowding the official events. It also opens the opportunity for them to prove that they’re not too young for the world’s biggest freeride competition.

How young are they?

Weston Lukens is just 10 years old and, with a few big freeride competition appearances already under his belt, experienced well beyond his years. And sending backflips down lines well beyond his age.

Mayumi Wakefield? She’s just 14 and hitting old lines, like Bender’s 51 foot drop, already.

It’s impressive stuff from both riders. And begs the question, how young is too young for Red Bull Rampage?

Well, when Kyle Strait competed in the first Red Bull Rampage back in 2001 he was just 14 years old. Three years later, he won the event. Brandon Semenuk won the first of his historic five Rampage titles at 16.

So, I guess, let them ride?