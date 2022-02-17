These MTB trails look more like white water rafting

They say Jesus walked on water, but apparently the Welsh ride on it. It’s the spring in most places of the world which means lots of wet conditions. Roads are slick, and so are the trails in Wales.

Canada’s Maghalie Rochette is a ‘cross racer who would certainly love this sort of riding. She’s said before that she enjoys the muddy, slipper conditions in races. In late November of 2021, Magahlie Rochette, who was supposed to defending her national cyclocross title on Vancouver Island, instead had her best-ever European round of the World Cup, coming second to series leader Lucinda Brand in muddy Besançon, France, the midway point of the 2021-2022 series. It was her best World Cup result since winning Jingle Cross in September of 2019.

Eli Iserbyt and Toon Aerts are two other riders who slugged it out in the muck of Besançon, France, in November with Iserbyt winning his fifth round of the 2021-2022 UCI ‘cross World Cup as the series reached its the midway point.

How would they fare riding this wet and wild trail below? Looks like you might be better off with a canoe, eh?