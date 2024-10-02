Things we love, things we don’t; the 2025 World Series

With the announcement of the 2025 Whoop UCI World Series dates, the mountain bike racing scene is up in arms. Well, some of them are. Some of them aren’t. Because let’s face it; there are things to love and things to hate about the new schedule.

No Fort William

One of the most iconic venues on the tour, Fort William is not on the 2025 schedule. This is a bummer. Known for the worst weather, epic crashes and the rowdiest of race runs, it’s a sad day knowing we won’t see any of the carnage in 2025. End of an era? We hope not. Hopefully it’s right back on the tour in 2026.

Double the Brazilians

The XC tour begins April third in Brazil in Araxá. And then it runs there again one week later. Weird. Two weekends in a row? Last year the tour began in MairiporãIt, Brazil then went to Araxá. We’d love to know what led to this unusual decision. That said, we love the fact the tour is back in South America. It makes the tour feel almost truly global.

European enduro

For those hoping to see the enduro come this side of the Atlantic, we apologize. We can’t give you the news you’re looking for. The entire tour is in europe for 2025. It begins in Italy on May ninth at Pietra Ligure and the series ends at the end of August in Haute-Savoie, France.

Return to Lake Placid

Obviously we’re biased, but the more events that happen in North America the happier we are. The fact that Lake placid is going to host XC and DH in 2025 is huge. Scheduled only a week before Mont Saint Anne, it’s a sure winner for those of us residing in the New World.

More DH

While there’s no Fort William this year there are more stops on the DH World Series tour this time around. There are ten stops total as compared to 2024’s seven stops. Great news for DH fans!

Finals at Mont Sainte Anne

For the third year in a row the tour finishes at Mont Sainte Anne. Kings and queens are crowned as the final points are tallied. The MSA crowd plus the joie de vivre of the Quebecois make this an event like no other. It seriously is a party that shouldn’t be missed. Having XC and DH at the same final round also makes it a true bike festival and an incredible way to end the season.

No E-enduro

There are no e-enduro stops on the World Tour for 2025. How do we feel about this? Hmmm. Pretty indifferent. While we’ve got no problems with ebikes, something about the e-enduro just doesn’t feel right. In ten years it might be the biggest category of the tour, but for 2025 it doesn’t exist. Are we upset? Meh. Are we happy? Also meh.