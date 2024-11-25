Think urban DH is bonkers? Try urban enduro

On November 23rd and 24th, the historic streets of Valletta, Malta, hosted Europe’s first-ever urban enduro MTB race. This event transformed the centuries-old city into a high-speed playground, as riders raced through fortifications, ancient gates and medieval streets.

Cash prizes fit for royalty

Valletta’s urban enduro wasn’t just about bragging rights—it delivered serious cash rewards. With a total prize pool of €14,000, top riders had the chance to pocket up to €4,000 over the weekend if they dominated all five stages. Equal bonuses for male and female competitors made the event a standout in inclusivity.

In addition to the UCI’s standard prize money, extra stage bonuses were awarded: €500 for each stage winner in both categories, and €1,500 for the overall winners. It was a weekend where skill, speed and strategy paid off in more ways than one.

Five stages

The race featured five stages, each carving through Valletta’s iconic landmarks.

Stage 1: Boom Boom

Riders blazed through 390 meters from the Saluting Battery, racing across fortifications and down a staircase to De Gurial’s Battery.

Stage 2: Break the gate

This 330-meter stage descended further from the Saluting Battery, winding through the depths of the fort before bursting onto street level.

Stage 3: The Quarry

Beginning at Castille, riders tackled a 440-meter descent that concluded at Quarry Wharf.

Stage 4: Barrakkattakka

The longest stage at 650 meters, this route started at the City Gate and ended near the Barrakka Lift, offering riders their most extended test of skill and endurance.

Stage 5: Storm the Castille

The final stage was a dramatic 390-meter sprint from Castille to Liesse, providing a thrilling conclusion to the weekend’s competition.

The results

Not surpripinglyi, Tomáš Slavík dominated the elite class, claiming the top spot with an overall time of 4:02.14. Martin Brza and Harry Molloy rounded out the podium, finishing in 4:10.75 and 4:14.13, respectively.