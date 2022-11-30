This rider crossed a wildly sketchy ladder bridge in Pakistan

How far would you go for a thrill? One rider travelled to Pakistan and rode a very long and sketchy suspension bridge, notoriously known as one of the world’s most dangerous, and filmed it all.

Ladder bridges are, at this point, a standard feature in mountain biking. While their construction is more standardized than sketchy these days in most trail centers, they’re still not easy. It still requires balance and focus to ride any ladder bridge on a bike.

Then there’s the Hussaini suspension bridge. The span is in northern Pakistan, connecting two remote villages. It is dangerous for several reasons. To start off, the current bridge was constructed after the previous structure was wiped out in a flood ten years ago. Then there are the wide gaps between wooden slats, which could easily grab a wheel. Oh, and, at its considerable length, the bridge sways.

Still, one daring mountain biker decided to try ride across the swinging span. Watch that below.

Adventure of cycling at Hussaini Suspension Bridge 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/pWP308zJBs — PakistanTravelGuide (@PakTravelGuide) November 23, 2022

The video was shared by Pakistan Travel Guide so presumably you could book your own trip to replicate this feat, if you really wanted to.

While there probably isn’t a better or worse bike for riding this type of structure, this rider appears to be on a Koba Sentiero. That’s the Swiss brand’s cross country race bike, which could be helpful if you panic mid-span and want to get back to solid ground in a hurry.