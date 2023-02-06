Thomas Slavik sends urban DH in Chile for ‘Sound of Speed’

Urban downhill racing is big in South America, despite its danger. Red Bull hops on board with Thomas Slavik in Valparaiso Cerro Abajo to give a vivid idea of just how dangerous, and thrilling, the crowds and narrow staircases of urban DH are.

Slavik’s Valparaiso run is down the same Chilean course that Bernard Kerr had an absolutely wild crash on just last year. The potential for a catastrophic crash doesn’t slow down Slavik at all.

Speed tucking is so sketchy it’s been banned in pro road racing. But Slavik gets aero mid-DH run on the streets of Valparaiso to try shave a fraction of a second off of his race time. That’s far from the sketchiest moment in this Sound of Speed.



Thomas Slavik: Sound of Speed

What’s Red Bull say about Slavik’s Sound of Speed run?

Going all out against the clock down countless stairs on crowded streets, barely a meter wide, on your bike, sounds pretty chaotic right? It also sounds like a thrill Tomas Slavik lives for and is what makes him travel to Chile year in, year out, to race Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo – the crown jewel of urban downhill mtb racing.