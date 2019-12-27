Thomas Vanderham: All out in Kamloops for “Slayer Raw” finale

Thomas Vanderham is a icon of Canadian freeride, and has been well before the start of this decade. He’s been around a while, but he is not slowing down at all.

In fact, aboard Rocky Mountain’s new Slayer, he looks as fast as ever.

Vanderham heads to Kamloops, B.C. for the interior cities infamously fast trails, and goes all out. Big air, insanely fast gully corners and loose dirt. If Vanderham’s riding doesn’t get you stoked for the snow to disappear, nothing will.

Watch Thomas Vanderham ride full tilt in Kamloops, B.C. the finale the Slayer Raw series.

Thomas Vanderham: Slayer Raw

Vanderham’s is the final episode in Rocky Mountain’s Slayer Raw series. For the first two episodes, catch up with Remi Gauvin Slaying on Vancouver Island’s Mt. Prevost and Carson Storch in Utah.

From Rocky Mountain:

“Over the years, Thomas has filmed numerous riding segments in B.C.’s interior, dialing in those massive whips that he’s known for. Whether it’s sending massive doubles or railing corners, his riding style and composure on the bike is highlighted with Kamloops’ terrain.”

Cinematography: Harrison Mendel, Liam Mullany

Colourist: Sam Gilling Post-production

Sound: Keith White Audio

Still photography: Margus Riga

Thanks: Ron Penney, Landmark Trail Works, Carlos Zumino