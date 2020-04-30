Thowback Thursday: 1994 O-Cup Downhill racing

Ontario Cycling has been digging deep into the way-back machine lately and unearthing some amazing archive video. In addition to a classic How to Race instructional video for the skinny tire crowd, the provincial cycling body dug up an incredible video of an O-Cup downhill race from back in 1994.

Seat posts are high, fashion is on point, bar ends are de rigueur, and the downhill course still features a decisive uphill section that would never find its way into a modern DH track.

The race at Boler Mountain in London, Ont. dates back all the way to the then-emerging rivalry between hardtail mountain bikes and the new-school dual suspension bikes. There’s even what looks to be a rare 1993 Manitou FS in the race, with its distinctive rear-fork style suspension.

The mid-90s were the heyday for the young sport of mountain biking. Boler O-Cup attracted a solid crowd of racers for an Ontario downhill race. There are even two commentators and a solid crowd.

1994 Downhill O-Cup Racing