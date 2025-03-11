Three of the fastest new aggressive tires for 2025

Tires are, arguably, the most important part of our bikes. They a literally our only connection to the trail. If they don’t work well, and work predictably, even the easiest trails can turn treacherous. All of this goes double when you move into the gravity-fed worlds of downhill, enduro and trail riding where the consequences of losing traction, or losing pressure, can be much more serious.

So, what tires should you trust on the trail? Here are three newer options that will help you take grip for granted.

Maxxis High Roller III

High Roller is one of the more iconic names in the Maxxis line. It has seen a few revisions over the decades, but the newest design reflects the rapidly changing approach to tire technology. The old ramped lugs are replaced with prominent, tall and near-square blocks in recognition that you can only go fast if you can also control speed and direction. The primary goal is confidence mixed and loose conditions, but maybe not full on mud, but the High Roller III is also fast in less extreme, hard-packed trails and on rocks. It stands out as an impressive tire in a wide range of conditions, wet or dry, ands stays confident on hard-pack as it is in the loose.

Maxxis initially released the High Roller in DH casing only, and in 27.5″ and 29″ diameters, to reflect its development as a World Cup downhill and enduro race tire. For the 29″ crowd, options were later added for DoubleDown and EXO+ casings. All versions only come in the super-tacky MaxxGrip compound, as suits its grip-above-all-else purpose. Weights run from 1,400g for the DH 29″ down to 1,145 for the EXO+. The new HRIII are $142 each in Canada.

Price

Goodyear Wrangler MTF and MTR The MTF and MTR are slightly different. The MTR, above, uses two double row between the triple rows, while the MTF alternates 2-3-2

Goodyear Wrangler MTF/MTR

Goodyear has an exceptionally long history in making automotive tires, but its return to bikes is more recent. While initial efforts didn’t necessarily match the brand’s reputation, the newer Wrangler MTF and MTR are stand-out options. Both bear a strong resemblance to some aggressive treads from the competition, but with some important changes to set Goodyear apart. The Enduro casing has noticeably more supportive sidewalls than some other brands, making it a good option for those who want protection but don’t want to mess with inserts. That now comes with a suitably grippy rubber compound that stays confident was rocks and roots get greasy. The MTR also mixes up the tread for a slightly faster-rolling design while the front maximises grip.

Goodyear offers the Wrangler MTF in 29″ only, with a choice between 2.4″ or 2.6″ widths. The Wrangler MTR comes in 27.5×2.6 or 29×2.4″ sizes. There’s also an ElectricDrive option with more support and tougher construction for eMTB use. Weights run from 1,315g for the MTR in 29×2.4 to 1,095g for the 29×2.4″ MTF. Tires are $124.99 each in Canada.

Continental makes the Argotal in a range of compounds and casings The widely-spaced tread pattern leaves plenty of room to dig in, and clear out dirt

Continental Argotal

When Continental redesigned its gravity range, we quickly found we got on quite well with the more generalist Kryptotal Fr/Re combo. The Argotal is a more aggressive tire for, like the High Roller, looser conditions. Again, this, in theory, ranges from loose and dusty to damp conditions. For proper mudders, Continental offers the aptly named Hydrotal. All Continental tires come in a range of casings and rubber compounds. The Argotal we tested features the Trail casing (the lightest ahead of Enduro and Downhill) and the Endurance compound (the firmest, compared to the Soft and SuperSoft compounds). Weights run from 1,060g for the Trail/Endurance in 29×2.4″ up to 1,340g for the Downhill/SuperSoft 29×2.4″ Argotal.

The Argotal features alternating sets of two centre treads and substantial side lugs that Maxxis have clearly borrowed inspiration from, quite heavily, for the HR3. Continental adds more intricate siping and support details, as well as the brand’s signature sidewall patterning. While appearances are similar, those differences in construction result in differences in performance compared to Maxxis. The harder rubber compound means the Argotal, at least in Trail/Endurance version, is more adept in loose and dry conditions than it is on rain-slicked trails. HR3 also feels more confident going fast and pushing hard over rocks and packed surfaces. The trade-off, though, is that Continental’s harder compound is slower to wear than the HR3, which only comes in Maxxis’ super-soft MaxxGrip rubber. Prices on Continental’s Argotal range from $98-125 in Canada, depending on casing and rubber compound.