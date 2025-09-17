Three riders land world’s first tricks at Swatch Nines

At Green Hill Bike Park in Germany last weekend, three riders landed tricks that had never been done before. It was all part of the Swatch Nines MTB event, a freestyle playground known for its non-competitive format where riders chase creativity over medals.

For Chance Moore, Diego Solans and Erik Fedko, it was the perfect setup to push the limits of what’s possible on two wheels.

Chance Moore finally sticks the flip whip three

“This has been two years in the making,” Moore said after riding away from his flip whip three.

The Canadian had been practising the trick at home, waiting for the right opportunity. Swatch Nines provided it, with a bag landing to test it before sending it to dirt.

“The feeling was unreal,” he said. “At first I didn’t even react. I was past the berm when it hit me. I was like, ‘Whoa, I just did it.’”

Diego Solans lands the backflip cliffhanger to tailwhip

For Diego Solans, it was a dream come true to nail the backflip cliffhanger to tailwhip in front of the Swatch Nines crew.

“This was the best event of the year,” Solans said. “Landing this trick here, with all the riders around, was special.”

The move involved a backflip, a full extension cliffhanger with his feet off the pedals, holding the bars, then a lightning-fast tailwhip before catching the bike and stomping the landing.

“It’s the trick I wanted for so long,” he said. “I don’t have words for how good it feels.”

Erik Fedko spins into history with a double backflip no-hand to barspin

Erik Fedko rounded out the world’s firsts with a double backflip no-hand to barspin – a move nobody had ever seen landed before.

“Swatch Nines gives us the freedom to work on our own missions,” Fedko said. “That’s what makes this place so special.”

After doing a perfect tuck no-hander during the first flip, he threw the bars on the second flip. Fedko caught the bars clean and rolled out smooth. A new entry into the history books.

A weekend of progression

Since its start in 2011, Swatch Nines has built a reputation for progression. Hosting two locations this year; Green Hill Bike Park and Bike Republic Sölden, the event offers athletes a chance to focus on creativity rather than podiums.

With three world’s first tricks in one weekend, the 2025 edition proved again why it’s one of the most important stops in freeride mountain biking. And maybe in Citi Bike progression too…