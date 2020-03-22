Three runs that defined a season: Snowshoe World Cup finals

When it comes to race drama, it doesn’t get more “edge of your seat” than this. 2019 World Cup downhill men’s finals came down to the last rider, the last run at the last race of the season.

Amaury Pierron and Loïc Bruni were locked in a season-long battle for the World Cup overall title. After months of racing, it all came down to the season finals in Snowshoe, West Virginia. The two were neck-and-neck in points. The final race would be the deciding factor.

Pierron was the defending champ, having stormed through the 2018 season. Bruni had won his third world championships title one week before at Mont-Sainte-Anne, but the World Cup overall still eluded him. Which of the two dominant French riders would walk away with a win in West Virginia?

With both French riders having finished their run, it was up to Danny Hart. Having qualified fastest, it was the British rider who could decide Bruni and Pierron’s fate.

Watch below, and relive the suspense, speed and drama of 2019 World Cup finals .

The DH Battle Nobody Will Ever Forget