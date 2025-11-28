Three videos that are better than scrolling Black Friday sales

“Will you let time slip away from you? Or will you use it well?” That is the opening to Sleeper.co’s 2025 World Cup review. But, with the mega highlights reel landing on Black Friday, it’s easy to think the Sleeper crew might be hinting at time beyond just the race clock.

Maybe its a hint to stop scrolling endless Black Friday deals and, if you can’t get outside to ride yourself (it is late November, after all), spend your attention on something better. Like watching eight minutes of the best moments from a massively wild World Cup season. Or maybe not. Maybe it’s just when Sleeper.co managed to finish the video. But watching this is still better than opening another “40% off our least desirable products” e-mail, right?

Sleeper.co 2025 World Cup mega highlights reel

Wow, what a season! What an edit. Sleeper.co could be the best thing about World Cup racing, besides the racing itself.

Anyway, now that race season is over, it’s time to switch gears.

On Vancouver Island, winter means something a little different than the rest of Canada. Yes, it does snow on Vancouver Island. Just not all the time. The rest of the time, the dark days are spent slogging through soaking wet conditions. Getting out the door is the hard part, after that it’s all foggy, slippery good times.

Dillon Butcher thrives in the soupy winter weather and short daylight hours in A Portrait of Winter. And you don’t even have to get your feet wet to enjoy it.

Dillon Butcher: A Portrait of Winter

What do Dillon Butcher and Liam Morgan have to say about A Portrait of Winter?

“A Portrait of Winter is a look into the quieter side of life here on Vancouver Island. The trails run slower, the days are shorter, and most days we spend more time digging than riding. The idea for the project came about when Liam and I decided we wanted to showcase the beauty of the offseason here at Vancouver Island. Not just the perfect spring and summer conditions we typically shoot in.”

Alright, that’s enough biking. Go back to scrolling the sales.

What? You want more? Fair enough. Go watch Gee Atherton’s harrowing post-storm woodwork madness from DyFi bike park in Windfell.