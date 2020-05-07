Three ways to ride inside with your favorite pro

While the pandemic has shut down racing, it is opening up some interesting opportunities for riders. You may not be able to ride outside with your friends, but you can now ride online with some of your favorite pros. Sam Hill, Miranda Miller, Haley Smith and Richie Rude are all taking to online platforms for social rides.

Through BC Bike Race and with Geoff Kabush, you could even win a fully supported trip to the BC Bike Race.

BC Bike Race “Ride to Win” challenge with Geoff Kabush

BC Bike Race has had to move its event back to September this year. To pass the time, the classic BC stage race is partnering with another veteran, two-time BCBR winner Geoff Kabush, for a little contest. BCBR, Kabush, Stages and Zwift have partnered for “Ride to Win,” a series of social rides out of which one rider will earn a free entry to the 2021 BC Bike race.

Kabush will be leading all events, answering questions, and riding with the group. Riders can join in at a social pace, or treat it like a full-on training session or race. Either way, you’ll be entered into the random draw to win the race entry, including flights, Stages Power meter and Stages Dash head unit. There are another two Stages MTB cranksets up for grabs as “runner up” prizes.

RELATED: Canada’s rewritten 2020 XC stage race calendar

The “Ride to Win” Series will consist of six in-game events scheduled to take place between May 15- 17, 2020 (each event will be approx. 1hr/16miles or 25km).

Friday May 15: 12 PM PST and 5 PM PST

Saturday May 16: 7 AM PST and 1 PM PST

Sunday May 17: 9 AM PST and 3 PM PST

Full contest details can be found through Zwift or BC Bike Race.

Zwift Wahoo Shred Sessions

Zwift and Wahoo are partnering to bring some of the biggest names in mountain biking together, virtually, for a series of group rides. The Wahoo Shred Sessions are more of a group ride than a race, but you can unlock a special Rapha Wahoo Race Jersey to wear on future virtual rides.

This is your chance to ride, chat with, and maybe even virtually keep up with the legendary Sam Hill. Downhillers on the roster include Troy Brosnan, Brook MacDonald and Sam Blenkinsop. For the enduro crowd, you can tag along with Isabeau Cordurier, Richie Rude and the Norco Factory Gravity Team.

Miranda Miller, Jesse Melamed, Andreanne Lanthier Nadeau, Remi Gauvin

For the more cross country inclined, you can join in with the Norco Factory XC Team. Haley Smith and Peter Disera, Quinton Disera, Carter Woods and Andrew L’Esperance will be riding Wednesday, May 20.

Zwift Wahoo Shred Sessions run from May 5 to May 29, 2020.

Head to the event page for a schedule and login for the Zwift Wahoo Shred Sessions.

Cycling Canada on FulGaz

Cycling Canada is partnering with the online platform FulGaz to help make training indoors more exciting. You can ride with coaches and athletes in organized training sessions. Or you can ride virtual routes that Canadian pros race. Hop in for a few laps of the Bear Mountain Canada Cup XC course, or head overseas to climb Alpe D’Huez.

Updates on Cycling Canada events and sessions, as well as a 20% FulGaz registration discount, can be found on Cycling Canada’s website.