Thunder Bay serves up grit and glory at XCM Canadian Championships

Thunder Bay delivered a proper Canadian mountain bike sufferfest over the weekend as riders from across the country descended on the city for the 2025 XCM Canadian Championships presented by Tbaytel. The 90-kilometre course, stitched together by the tireless volunteers of the Blacksheep Mountain Bike Club, was a relentless ribbon of forested singletrack.

“It was a very hard day on this physical track,” said eventual elite men’s champion Sean Fincham. “I’m stoked I was able to get away and take the win. Big thanks to @xcmtbay for such a great weekend of racing!”

His teammate Andrew L’Esperance crossed the line in second, capping off a dominant 1-2 punch for the team mates.

New national champs crowned

In the elite women’s field, Haley Smith returned to the top step of the podium, clinching the maple-leaf jersey with a strong, steady effort across the brutal 90 km. Afterward, Smith praised both the course and the community.

“Massive thank you to @xcmtbay, all the volunteers and everyone at the Black Sheep Cycling Club for putting on one of the best-produced national events I’ve ever been to,” she said. “And congrats to everyone who dared take on that beast of a course.”

It wasn’t just the elite racers who had their hands full. Racers of all categories battled through classic Northern Ontario terrain.

Full results for all categories are available here.

Singletrack and hospitality

Thunder Bay’s legendary trail network was on full display, offering a challenging but rewarding loop that had even the pros humbled.

“This a really tough track—especially for 90K,” said L’Esperace. “It’s a lot of singletrack. Definitely a solid day on the bike.”

While the course delivered the suffering, the local riders and volunteers delivered the stoke.

“Everybody is so friendly,” said second place finsher Mandy McMahon. “You pass them and they move way over, they’re cheering you on. It was just good vibes out there all day.”

Northern Ontario does it right

For Smith and Fincham, it’s another national title in the books. For everyone else, it’s a reminder that Thunder Bay knows how to throw one hell of a race.