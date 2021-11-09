Must watch: Tom vn Steenbergen’s “Wild West II”

Tom van Steenbergen is at it again. One year after his mind-blowing Wild West segment, the Canadian returns with Wild West II.

“It’s so rad to be able to do another Wild West video. Calvin and Dan absolutely killed it. Seeing how much everyone improved their skills over the last year is sick. I can proudly say that this is the most technical and best riding I’ve ever done for a video, which was a big challenge after coming back from a femur break. I’m so pumped to finally share this one.” – Tom Van Steenbergen

Watching the first release, it was hard to imagine how van Steenbergen could possibly take his riding further. A hint came at Red Bull Rampage, where the Canadian won Best Trick for a stunning flat-drop front flip. He did have to receive the award from a hospital bed in Utah, showing that TvS is right on the limit of what’s possible on a bike, as moments after landing the front flip he crashed heavily on a back flip.

Van Steenbergen dedicated his film to Jordie Lunn. The late-Canadaian freerider’s influence on van Steenbergen’s riding is obvious immediately in Wild West, with burly features and creative, physical tricks. Watch for yourself below.

Wild West II – Tom van Steenbergen