Tomomi Nishikubo drops ‘Ride to Survive II’—and it’s absolutely wild

In Ride to Survive II, Tomomi Nishikubo doesn’t just push the limits of what’s possible on a trials bike—he rips them up and frontflips over them. The 33-year-old Japanese rider’s latest edit is a wild, cinematic mash-up of precision trials, slapstick storytelling and jaw-dropping stunts. It’s part survival movie, part fever dream, and fully Tomomi.

A two-time Japanese trials champion turned full-time filmmaker, Nishikubo has carved out a unique space in the world of cycling: high-concept edits that blend storytelling with savage bike control. And this one might be his most impressive yet.

Madness with meaning

From riding along a Slackline to hippie jumping over flames, the riding is mind-blowing. But Ride to Survive II isn’t just a trick list—it’s a narrative adventure that plays out like a post-apocalyptic bike quest, complete with sketchy contraptions and tongue-in-cheek nods to survival tropes.

“Freaking heck that was some great riding!” wrote one fan. “The teeter flipper was the best!” Another called it “the most impressive video I’ve seen in a while.”

Even fellow trials legends took notice. “Yes Tomomi! Some insane stuff in there,” commented Fabio Wibmer. Red Bull called it “a creative masterpiece.” And it is.

Born from motocross, built for the screen

Nishikubo’s story is pure modern trials. He started on motocross bikes at age five, then picked up his first real trials rig at 12. Like so many others, he learned by watching YouTube—MacAskill, Wibmer—and eventually became a champion himself. But it was never just about podiums.

“His dream was always to make riding edits,” reads his bio. And now? His biggest projects—Ninja Rider, Chase Her and now Ride to Survive II—have racked up over 13.5 million views.

What’s next?

Hard to say. But if Ride to Survive II proves anything, it’s that Tomomi Nishikubo doesn’t just survive—he thrives in chaos. And somehow makes it look easy.

Because anyone can ride a bike. But only Tomomi can make it feel like a feature film.