Top 10 Canadian mountain bikers of the decade 

Mountain biking runs deep in Canada, and the 2010’s have been a remarkably successful decade for our country. That meant a number of remarkably accomplished riders were left out when Canadian Cycling Magazine put together its list of the Top 10 Canadian’s of the 2010’s.

It’s been a fantastic decade for Canada, on and off the race course. While race results are easier to rank, Canada’s legacy in freeride is harder to quantify. The names listed below stand out, but they are far from alone in contributing to Canada’s mountain biking scene over the last 10 years and, inevitably, riders that are very deserving of recognition will be left off the list. But hey, at least we didn’t include any confessed cheaters on this list…

So, without any further apologies or qualifications, here’s the top 10 Canadian mountain biker’s of the last decade:

Catharine Pendrel

It’s very easy to make an argument for Pendrel as the top Canadian cyclist of the 2010’s, across disciplines. The two time XCO world champion has been at the peak of her career for, well, most of the decade. Starting with a World Cup title in 2010, followed quickly by her first world championships win in 2011, Pendrel racked up a total of three World Cup titles, 2 world championships, numerous World Cup wins, Commonwealth Games and Pan-Am medals. This culminated in an Olympic bronze medal in 2016. A serious injury slowed Pendrel down in 2018, but she returned to the World Cup podium again in 2019.

Steve Smith

In 2013, Steve “Chainsaw Massacre” Smith became the first Canadian to win the UCI downhill World Cup overall title, overtaking Gee Atherton at the season’s final race in Leogang, Austria. Before that, he’d already started inspiring Canadian mountain bikers, on and off the bike. His easy going, friendly personality was matched by a fierce competitive drive to race that propelled him to a second place at the Mont-Sainte-Anne world championships in 2010. That was followed by more World Cup wins, another world championship podium in 2012 and then the World Cup overall in 2013. After two years of results marred by injury, Smith was looking to be back on form when he finished second at the Lourdes World Cup in 2016. Tragically, Smith he died in an enduro motorcycle accident at home in Nanaimo, at the age of 26. His legacy lives on in the Steve Smith Memorial Bikepark in Nanaimo, and in the roar of chainsaws at every race. #longlivechainsaw.

While Stevie Smith’s accomplishments on the race were cut short, his legacy in Canadian mountain biking seems to only grows stronger with time. Mark Wallace, former training partner to Smith in Duncan, Finn Iles and others carry on his legacy in the elite ranks. Gathering pace behind them are a large contingent of very fast juniors, who had an amazing year in 2019. Not a World Cup round passed without multiple Jr’s in the top-10, and more often than not, on the podium.

Brandon Semenuk

It’s hard to fully state the impact Brandon Semenuk has had in mountain biking in Canada, and globally. After a remarkably successful period of mixing video parts with slopestyle competition, the B.C. rider has largely stepped back from competition. Before he did, he landed numerous victories at the biggest events in slopestyle, including wins at the top slopestyle event, Red Bull Joyride. Now, Semenuk focuses on his creative efforts, collaborating with Rupert Walker on the duo’s Revel Co. projects. Semenuk hasn’t turned his back on competition entirely, though. In 2019, he won his third Red Bull Rampage title, matching fellow B.C. rider Kurt Sorge as the only two riders to win the preeminent freeride competition three times.

Emily Batty

Emily Batty has been a stalwart of the Canadian cross country scene for much of the last 10 years, racking up national championships, World Cup podiums, a Pan-American gold medal at home in Toronto, and two world championship bronze medals (2016, 2018). Off the bike, her engaging personality has positioned her as an ambassador for the sport, whether online or staying long after races to meet with her fans. A close fourth in Rio, and countless second places at World Cup’s have only strengthened Batty’s resolve, and made her one athlete that the whole of Canada is cheering for to take her that first World Cup win.

Miranda Miller

Squamish’s hometown world champion, Miranda Miller had an unconventional road to success. The B.C. rider trained and raced as a privateer, working between races and in the off-season to get to World Cups, before finally landing a factory team spot on Specialized Gravity. In 2017, it looked as if Miller’s struggle with injury might follow her. Instead, at Cairns, Australia, she became the first Canadian woman to win the world championships since 1990. That rainbow jersey adds to her two Canadian championships, in 2016 and 2017.

After stopping in at the occasional EWS event during her DH, often with great success, Miller made the full switch in 2019, joining the Kona Factory Team with fellow Squamish local Rhys Verner. The switch seems to have re-invigorated her drive to race, with more excellent results, including a third in Les Orres, France. Once a world champion, always first in the hearts of the Squamish mountain bike community, Miller is only gaining momentum as she rolls into the 2020’s, and her second season of full-enduro with Kona.

Finn Iles

Finn Iles jump started his career when he talked Crankworx Whistler organizers into letting him into the Whipoff World Championships at just 14 years of age. He repaid their trust by winning the event, and hasn’t looked back since. Iles won the junior world championships in 206 and the World Cup overall in the junior category the following year. Graduating to elite can be a rude adjustment for young riders, but Iles handled it with ease. Managing high expectations, the young Canadian turned around a rocky start to his elite debut by landing on the podium at Vallnord, Andorra. He earned second podium in 2019 at Fort William, Scotland, and climbed into the top-10 at World Championships at home in Mont-Sainte-Anne. At only 20 years old, Iles has already earned his place among the decades best. Now we get to watch what he does to put him self on this list for the 2020’s too.

Brett Rheeder

Rheeder rose to slopestyle fame first as the rival of Brandon Semenuk, with the media positioning the two Canadian’s as competitors for the top spot at the highest profile slopestyle competitions. Rheeder’s always been focused on pushing his own riding, though, instead of his fellow Canadian, and has continued to thrive on the slopestyle circuit. Proving he has chops on the big bike, too, Rheeder stepped up to win Red Bull Rampage 2018, joining a small and elite list of the events winners with a near flawless run.

Kurt Sorge

Nelson, B.C.’s Kurt Sorge made history as the first rider to win three Red Bull Rampage titles. His unique ability to perform on freerides biggest, and most public stage stands in contrast to his otherwise low public profile. Preferring events like the Fest Series and video parts to higher profile slopestyle events in recent years, Sorge still shows he has the skills to perform in the harshest environments every year when the Rampage circus returns to Utah.

Geoff Kabush

Geoff Kabush has been a major part of the Canadian mountain bike scene for more than the last decade. While his biggest World Cup results came at the end of the previous decade, breaking through the European stranglehold to win a World Cup at Bromont, Que, in 2009, Kabush remains a vital presence today. While he’s stepped away from the World Cup circuit lately, he still racks up the wins at stage races and classic one day mountain bikes around North America. Several BC Bike Race wins, Moab Rocks victories and other events make sure his palmares grow. But its as much off the track that Kabush remains a powerful force in Canada’s mountain bike community, as a strong voice advocating for clean sport, and sharing his experience with the next generation of riders. Lately, Kabush’s aphorism to “Keep riding till the fun stops.” It may be his own guideline, but it’s a reminder to us all of what makes this sport great. It’s effing fun.

Jesse Melamed

In 2017, Jesse Melamed became the first Canadian to win a round of the Enduro World Series. As a bonus, that win came in his home town of Whistler, at the Canadian Open Enduro during Crankworx. When Melamed converted his numerous podiums into that first big W, he was surrounded by family and friends from all over the Sea to Sky and beyond. Since then, Melamed has consistently delivered more podium results, occasionally while battling through injury. Often, he’s joined by his Rocky Mountain / Race Face teammates Andréane Lanthier Nadeau and Remi Gauvin on, or near the podium. All three are rolling into 2020 with plenty of momentum, with a growing crowd of Canadian enduro riders rising through the ranks to join them.

Runners up and future listers

As mentioned, it has been such a great decade for Canadian mountain biking that this list could be much longer. Here’s some of the riders, and their accomplishments that didn’t make the top 10. A decade is a long time, and the internet’s memory is almost as short as my own. What’d we miss? Let us know in the comments.

Haley Smith earned a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2018, then landed her first World Cup podium in 2019. Her teammate Peter Disera posted impressive junior XCO results mid-decade, then converted those to a short track XC podium to close out the decade. Earlier on, Marie-Hélène Prémont and Max Plaxton earned XCO World Cup podiums of their own. Holden Jones added his own junior results, with a 3rd in the junior men’s XCO in 2017, and Rahpaël Gagné won the 2019 Pan American continental championships XCO.

In the wild world of freeride, there’s a long list of Canadians. Recently-passed Jordie Lunn stands foremost in everybody’s mind this year. Thomas Vanderham, Graham Agassiz, Darren Barrecloth, Matt Hunter, the Costal Crew and so many more have all made their mark.

On the downhill side, Claire Buchar started the decade with a bronze in the women’s DH world championships in Champrey Switzerland, and still remains a force in the Whistler mountain bike community. Lauren Rosser earned a junior women’s downhill world championship title in 2010 at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Mark Wallace has consistently been the top Canadian at World Cup’s over the last few years, including a second place at Lourdes, France World Cup n 2017. More recently, Elliot Jamieson landed a bronze medal in the junior men’s downhill at 2018 world championships. He was joined by Seth Sherlock, who won a junior men’s World Cup round in 2019, and a strong crew of Canadian juniors who owned the World Cup top-10 all season including Ethan Shandro, Patrick Laffey and Lucas Cruz and Milton McConville.