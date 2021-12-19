Top videos of 2021 : Canada vs. the world

2021 was a banner year for mountain bike fans. Not only was racing back in full force, but the X Games brought its Real MTB competition to dirt for the first time. And, outside of that, riders were more motivated than ever to put together incredible statements.

The standout from 2021 is, of course, Anthill’s full feature length movie Long Live Chainsaw. If you haven’t watched the documentary about the life of Stevie Smith, go do that now. It’s inspiring, raw and incredibly well done.

But, for web featurs, there’s a full bounty of videos to look back at. From creative bmx cross-overs to epic cross country adventures and – as always – some extreme hucks from Canadians, here’s the best videos of 2021.

Brage Vestavik – Real MTB 2021 X-Games

Norway’s biking viking was steadily building a solid following for his burly, old school freeride style. Then, with a massive X Games Real MTB segment, Vestavik launched to a whole new level. The video, which won fan favourite by a landslide, is an absolute must-watch. Huge old-school freeride moves executed with new-school tech. Just all around insane riding.

Tom van Steenbergen – Wild West II

The follow up to van Steenbergen’s first Wild West landed late in 2021. Featuring huge freeride moves from the Red Bull Rampage Best Trick winner. Shot before the B.C. rider’s massive crash, and has us all counting down the days until he’s back on a bike for part three.

Kriss Kyle – Out of Season

Kriss Kyle comes from the world of BMX but, for Out of Season, decided to see what he could do on a mountain bike. Creative, impressive and – at times – very sketchy. Awesome to see this injection of BMX style into mountain biking.

Brandon Semenuk – Realm

Semenuk’s riding is so far ahead of the competition, and executed with a perfectionism and style that makes it look effortless, that it can be easy to loose sight of jut how amazing it is. Realm is short, but a big reminder of how good Semenuk really is.

Brett Rheeder – Continuum

Continuum makes this “best of 2021” list for two reasons. The Canadian’s riding is as flawless, creative and stylish as ever, of course. But the incredible style Rheeder and Harrison Mendel achieve to such perfection sets this edit apart. It’s mind boggling to consider how difficult making this movie, with its seamless cuts between locations, must have been.

Finn Iles – Sound of Speed

Sound of Speed segments rarely dissapoint and, with Finn Iles and frequent Red Bull contributor Rob Parkin teaming up on Vancouver Island, this one is no different. Filmed through a wet west coast winter, this Sound of Speed shows that slippery conditions are no match for Iles’ skills.

Dig, Test, Ride – Red Bull Formation

Red Bull Formation is at the forefront of the women’s freeride movement. The three-episode Dig, Test, Ride series goes into what happened in Utah, riding and behind the scenes, and hints at where the movement is headed next.

Gee Atherton – The Knife Edge

Saying that a video or rider is “pushing the limits of what’s possible” is usually a hyperbolic statement. For Gee Atherton’s The Knife Edge, its almost understated. Atherton’s follow up to The Ridge Line and The Slate Line shows how quickly the consequences get serious when the pursuit of those limits goes just a a hair too far. After a lengthy recovery, Atherton is back on the bike but this crash is still harrowing to watch.

Dylan Korba – How We Got Here

Dylan Korba’s hartail shredding in How We Got Here is mesmerizing. The style shifts constatnly to match the terrain, from high alpine above Pemberton right into the centre of town. This is not a big budget production. It is just really good riding.

Steve Vanderhoek – Off Season?

North Shore’s biggest features – in winter? No thanks. Steve Vanderhoek runs through a checklist of North Van’s scariest features in the worst weather possible. Oof.

Danny MacAskill – The Slabs

Squamish may be known for it’s trails plunging down granite slabs but, for The Slabs, Danny MacAskill sets his sights a bit higher. The Scottish trials star tests his limits by riding a slab line that’s famous in the climbing community. As you’d expect, the results are amazing.

Darren Berrecloth – Backyard Freeride Build

Showing that you don’t need to go far to create an amazing trail, Darren Berrecloth switches from globetrotting to building in his own back yard. It helps that his back yard is on Vancouver Island, of course. Taking inspiration from another famous island rider, Jordie Lunn, and adding Berrecloth’s signature BMX style, this backyard trail is world class.

MGM Alternative – Miranda Miller Achieves Her Goal

Miranda Miller set a big goal – hitting the Brutus drop above Vancouver’s North Shore. This video shows the process of overcoming fear, methodically breaking it down and working up your confidence to achieve a goal.

Christopher Blevins – The Long Traverse

Mountain biking isn’t all about hucking off huge features. In The Long Traverse, U.S. World Cup winner Christopher Blevins taps into what makes most of us ride. This film focuses on the connections, to each other and to the land, that fuel the passion for mountain biking for the vast majority of us riders.

Brook MacDonald – The Road Back

Brook MacDonald’s incredible recovery from a horrific crash, starting with re-learning to walk and progressing to returning to World Cup downhill racing.

So, who had a stronger showing in 2021? Canadians or the rest of the world? Vestavik and Atherton make a very strong case for the international crowd taking the crown this year, though the sheer volume of Canadian talent makes a strong counter point.