TORCA and Knolly team up to support the trails

Tri-Cities Off Road Cycling Association (TORCA) is giving away a custom, and very Canadian bike to benefit the trails. Funds raised through the raffle will help support trail work, but also the community. Five per cent of what is raised will go to Colour the Trails, a group advocating for inclusive representation in outdoor spaces, starting a new relationship between the two organizations.

Special edition Knolly Fugitive

TORCA’s contest is supported by Knolly, who have donated a custom Fugitive 138 with special edition graphics that depict a topographic map of Burke and Eagle Mountains trails as well as TORCA decals. A custom build prominently features local Canadian brands, like We Are One Composites, One Up Components as well as Fox suspension. The bike is supported and will be built by IMBY Bikes.

Tickets for the TORCA raffle are $10.00 each. Or you can get three (3) for $25.00 or six (6) for $40.00 to increase your odds. The raffle is open until Oct. 16, 2021 at midnight to residents of B.C.

TORCA and Colour the Trails

95 per cent of the proceeds from this raffle will go directly to TORCA to support its work advocating for and maintaining trails in the tri-cities area. A 100 per cent volunteer-run, not-for-profit organization, TORCA builds and maintains three trail networks in and around Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody and the villages of Anmore and Belcarra in the lower mainland.

The raffle also marks the start of a new partnership between TORCA and Colour the Trails.

“We believe that the outdoors are for all, yet, there are systemic inequities that lead to the under-representation of people of colour in mountain biking and outdoor spaces as a whole. This is the exciting beginning of our partnership with Colour the Trails,” TORCA’s announcement reads, with 5 per cent of raffle proceeds going to support Colour the Trails work.

The bike: Knolly Fugitive 138

Designed nearby at Knolly’s Burnaby HQ, the Fugitive 138 is not only covered in the elevation relief graphics of TORCA’s trail networks, it is designed with those very trails in mind. The mid-travel trail bike mixes technical climbing chops with the descending capabilities the boutique B.C. brand built its reputation on.

The TORCA-edition Fugitive 138 is built up with a list of Canadian components and high end parts from IMBY Bikes. We Are One Components supplies its Revolution carbon fibre wheels and 35 mm handlebar. That’s matched to a One up EDC stem, and V2 ECD tool stashed inside, One Up V2 150-mm dropper post, and grips. A RockShox Lyric Ultimate RC2 adds 150-mm front travel while a Fox Float DPX2 Factory controls the Fugitive’s 138-mm rear travel. SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain accelerate the bike while Magura MT7 and Magura Storm HC 180-mm rotors supplied by IMBY slow the Fugitive down, if you want.

Estimated bike value: $9,990.00

For full contest details please click here