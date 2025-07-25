Toronto’s underground dirt jumps come alive for ‘Huck 4 It’ Dirt Jam this Sunday

Toronto’s worst-kept secret is throwing a party this Sunday, and if you know, you know. Deep in the Don Valley’s tangle of singletrack and city runoff, the jumps are dialled, the riders are ready, and the annual dirt jam—known this year as “Huck 4 It”—is going down.

The semi-organized event brings together dirt jumpers, BMXers, city commuters-turned-senders and curious passersby for a casual celebration of what might be the most established unofficial bike park in the country. Organizer Cole Nielsen says the event has evolved organically over the past four years.

“It used to happen closer to my birthday,” says Nielsen, laughing. “But planning a party turned into more of a vacation headache, so now it’s more about the scene continuing on its own.”

Pumptrack races, whip-offs and jerk chicken

Sunday’s jam will feature a pumptrack race, biggest whip on the hip, best trick on the last jump and best overall run. Riders can expect a loose format, some light heckling and a stack of prizes from local shops.

“It’s all about the food and hanging out,” says Nielsen. “There’ll be burgers, some jerk chicken from one of the crew, and just a good time. We’re keeping it mellow.”

A scene built by the community

The jumps—ranging from green-rated tabletops to black-diamond gaps over 10 feet—have been a fixture of the Don Valley for nearly 30 years. Nielsen credits a tight crew of diggers and supporters for keeping the trails running. A few key Toronto shops also pitch in behind the scenes.

“If we’re helping grow the community, they’re stoked to support us,” says Nielsen.

No address required

While the jumps are visible on Google Maps, the organizers prefer not to spell out directions.

“If you want to find it, you will,” says Nielsen. “We just want people to come out, ride bikes, eat some food and have fun.”

Photos from the jam will more than likely be flooding Toronto cycling social accounts on Monday—unless the city catches wind and shuts it all down first. But let’s be honest: they probably already know all about it.