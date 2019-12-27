Trade season pt. 2: Pendrel, Lacondeguy both on new bikes in 2020

December isn’t just about end of year and end of decade lists. The end of the calendar year also brings a flurry of “good bye” and “welcome” announcements as pro riders end old contracts and start with new teams.

Last week already saw some high profile moves, with Tahnée Seagrave and FMD Racing, Sam Gaze leaving Specialized and all sorts of moves in the enduro and downhill world.

Catharine Pendrel and Clif Pro Team on new bikes in 2020

After an incredibly successful 13 year partnership, Clif Pro Team and Orbea Cycles are going their separate ways. Clif Pro Team announced the team’s time with the Spanish brand had come to an end in a five-part series of “Thank You” posts on the socials, looking back at a huge collection of world championship titles, Olympic medals and World Cup wins. Five posts may seem excessive, but the longstanding partnership dates back to when Clif was still Luna Pro Team and, as one perhaps the most successful women’s team ever, there is quite the highlight reel to recount before the team starts fresh with a new bike sponsor in the new year.

Clif and Orbea’s diverging path means Canadian Olympic medallist Catharine Pendrel will have a new bike sponsor as she and Clif head into the 2020 World Cup and Olympic season. Pendrel posted her own thank you to the brand. Orbea also sponsors the Canadian’s development team, Pendrel Racing.

Clif’s departure isn’t the only news coming out of Orbea. The brand also cut ties with Enduro World Series racer Thomas Lapeyre after two years. The French rider delivered consistent results for the brand during that time, leaving us wondering what’s happening in Spain. Whether its a new direction or new athletes, there’s big change afoot for Orbea in 2020.

Andreu Lacondeguy and YT Industries split



Andreu Lacondeguy has been thrilling fans at the biggest freeride events on the planet for years. The last eight of those, including a Red Bull Rampage win and an appearance in the only X-Games mountain bike event ever, have been aboard bikes from YT Industries. That partnership has drawn to an end, as Locondeguy announced he will be sending it on a new bike next year.

Chris Akrigg ends 12 years with Mongoose

Trails specialist Chris Akrigg is moving on from Mongoose Bicycles for 2020. Like Luna and Orbea, this Akrigg’s spent over a decade with the Dorel bike brand. During his 12 years with Mongoose, Akrigg made some of the most creative and entertaining trails videos anywhere, using a wide array of the brand’s bikes to thrill viewers around the world.

Ed Masters teases new team… or just teases

With the increasing importance of social media to brands, and an athlete’s “brand,” news sites are always watching (“Hi!”) for the hints at which riders might be moving teams, and heading where. Ed Masters looks to be having a little fun with that, and poking fun at all the transfer season hype with his “Thank You” post to Pivot Factory Racing, mimicking the usual good-bye post, without actually saying he’s leaving the team. Here’s hoping he stays, as Pivot is one of the most entertaining teams on the circuit for exactly this kind of reason.

Noga Korem looks to be pulling a similar move with GT Factory Racing. The Israeli enduro racer just finished two years with GT after impressing the brand with podium finishes on the Enduro World Series as a privateer in 2017. Korem had her best season ever in 2019, which positions her well to find new contract, or stick with the team and hope for similar success in 2020. George Brannigan and GT went their separate ways earlier in December, so it could be a big change for the Dorel brand. Or Korem’s “Thank You” and tease of “can you guess which jersey I will wear in 2020” could just be having fun with the transfer season hype.