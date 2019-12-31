Trade season Pt. 3: Berrecloth, Graves and more Clif moves

The end of year rider moves are continuing right up to the last hours of 2019, with more moves from Clif Pro Team and the end of freeride legend Darren Berrecloth’s stay with Canyon.

Here’s the full run-down of the last minute team good-byes.

Barrecloth off Canyon

Canadian freeride pioneer Darren Berrecloth spent four years with German bicycle brand, Canyon. The Vancouver Island rider announced he’d no longer be representing the brand with a “thank you” video, which you can watch above.

Barrecloth isn’t the only Canuck off Canyon. 2018 Downhill national champion Magnus Manson ended two years with the team earlier this week. With the Seagrave’s FMD Racing looking for a new home, and Canyon clearing roster room, could we see Tahnée Seagrave on a Sender in 2020?

More moves from Clif Pro Team

Clif Pro Team’s transition from a world class women’s team to a mixed-gender program with a domestic North American focus continues to roll out, as more riders head off in new directions. Haley Batten is the latest rider strike out on her own, though Clif hinted she will still be involved with the brand in some capacity. Batten’s departure follows just days after Hannah Finchamp’s, and the announcement the team would no longer be riding Orbea bicycles after 14 years with the Spanish brand.

Batten had a stand-out year on the World Cup circuit in 2019, including a World Cup win in short track XCC.

Specialized shuffle continues

After news that Sam Gaze would no longer be riding with the big red S, there was more news out of Morgan Hill, Cali. this week. Long time Specialized rider Jared Graves posted his thanks to the company, saying he would be riding with a new brand in the new year. The American enduro racer spent his entire 2019 season battling with cancer, and thanked Specialized for supporting him through his diagnosis and recovery.

Fabio Wibmer, who has made a name for himself with his wild and creative video parts, will also move on from Specialized in 2020.

Diego Caverzasi leaving Cachet Bike Co.

Ontario’s Cachet Bike Co. is saying good-bye to Diego Caverzasi. The Italian slopestyle rider had been on a custom titanium Henry III frame from the Ontario-based company. Earlier this year, the small Canadian brand had, under more tragic circumstances, to say final farewell’s to Jordie Lunn, who rode and helped design Cachet’s XX frame.

Enduro blitz and a break for Gutierrez

Graves isn’t the only move from the enduro crowd. Cody Kelly is moving on from the U.S. brand Alchemy bikes, as well as from Giro.

Popular Irish rider Greg Callaghan, start of Red Bull’s On Track With Greg Callaghan series, is on the move as well, leaving Cube Bicycles behind.

South American downhill World Cup racer Marcelo Gutierrez isn’t leaving Giant Bicycles, or racing, but he will be taking a break. The Colombian national champion posted a video saying he will not be racing in 2020.

In the world of freeride, Reed Boggs has ended three years with Madison, Wisc.’s Trek Bicycles. What Boggs will be riding when he sends himself off the cliffs of Red Bull Rampage next year remains to be seen.