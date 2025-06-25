Trail builder Lindsay Bishop on healing, hard work and changing the game

When Lindsay Bishop first picked up a rake to clear a mountain bike trail near her home in Panorama, B.C., she wasn’t looking to build a career. She was looking for a way to survive.

“I was diagnosed with PTSD after a traumatic event,” she says. “It left me honestly unable to ride my bike at times.”

Bishop doesn’t want to talk about the event that led to her diagnosis. What she does want to talk about is how trail building changed her life.

“I feel like biking was my outlet for mental health,” she says. “So just having that not be available… trail building was a healing process. It gave me purpose again.”

From therapy to profession

What started as a way to manage trauma turned into a passion, and eventually, a profession. Bishop spent four years volunteering with the Columbia Valley Cycling Society, helping maintain the local downhill network at Swansea Mountain.

“I literally spent every day out on the trails,” she says. “I realized I could still give back to my community, still be a part of the biking scene, even though I wasn’t riding at the time.”

Her first paid gig came when Toby Creek Adventures hired her to help build their new bike park. Over two years, Bishop and the team built a flow trail and skills park.

She later joined the crew at First Journey Trails, working under veteran builder Tom Schoen. Their biggest project to date was a singletrack trail outside Hope, B.C.—a $400,000 build that opens this summer.

“It was some of the hardest work I’ve ever done,” says Bishop. “But to see it finished? That pride, that joy—it’s unreal.”

Breaking barriers

Trail building is hard, physical work, often in harsh conditions and steep terrain. And it’s still a field largely dominated by men. Bishop says she never felt unwelcome, but she did feel like she had to prove herself.

“I didn’t have anyone to look up to who looked like me,” she says. “My mentorship was 100 per cent male.”

She knew how to run a chainsaw—she’d grown up in Quesnel and worked in forestry—and she wasn’t afraid to dig. But early on, people questioned her ability to take on bigger tasks.

“I probably had to work a little harder,” she says. “There was always a bit of ‘can she do it?’”

That’s changing.

“Now, I hope I can be that person for someone else,” she says. “I post about trail building on social media and I’ve had people reach out to say, ‘that’s why I do it too—for my mental health.’”

The art of the build

For Bishop, building trails is more than moving dirt. It’s creative work. She especially loves building singletrack.

“Flow trails aren’t really your own design when the machine’s ahead of you,” she says. “But singletrack? That’s where you get to be an artist.”

While she’s worked professionally, Bishop is between contracts now. The job is seasonal, the pay is low, and relocation is often necessary. It’s not always sustainable—especially with dogs, a home and a life rooted in the Columbia Valley.

Still, she keeps digging. She volunteers five to ten hours a week on local trails, maintaining features that see thousands of riders every summer.

“Our town has a population of 4,000,” she says. “On summer weekends it can swell to 40,000. Our trails get hammered.”

Her local club is trying to secure funding for a paid trail crew—a move she says is long overdue.

“We’re seeing paid crews in Golden, Nelson, Revelstoke. It’s time.”

Looking ahead

At 35, Bishop isn’t sure how long her body will hold up to trail work. But she’s not done yet. She dreams of a future with more women directing build crews, designing trail networks and leading projects.

“You don’t have to be the strongest person out there,” she says. “There are so many roles in trail building. Design, planning, digging—it all matters.”

And for Bishop, it still comes back to mental health.

“You’re out there alone in the woods, helping people find joy,” she says. “It heals in ways I didn’t know were possible.”