Transfer season kicks off with Canadians and world champions on the move

As the end of the year approaches and team contracts expire, riders are on the move. December is barely started and already there are several high profile trades and transfers. Canadians and world champions are trading in their old team kit for fresh new jerseys and new homes.

Here’s who is leaving what teams, and where some of those riders will – or could – end up.

Jenn Jackson

Canada’s new elite women’s XCO national champion is on the move. After starting her mountain bike career with Norco, first locally then as part of the Norco Factory Team, Jackson will have a new home in 2022. Jackson, who mixes cyclocross with mountain bike cross country racing, was consistently one of the top Canadian women in cross country, behind Catharine Pendrel, now retired, and Sandra Walter, for all of 2021. No news yet about what name will be beside the maple leaf on her jersey next year, yet.

Catharine Pendrel

After a long and storied career, Canadian cross country icon, two time world champion and 2016 Olympic bronze medallist retired at the end of 2021. While Pendrel left the door open to more racing, if not at the World Cup level, it looks like the Kamloops, B.C. rider is headed in a different direction. She’s one of several new coaches joining Cycling Canada in the new year.

Mona Mitterwallner joins Cannondale Factory Racing

19-year-old Austrian racer Mona Mitterwallner dominated the under-23 XCO World Cup races in 2021. She also landed the elite cross country marathon world championships. Mitterwallner leaves the Trek Vaude team behind, replacing the retiring Manuel Fumic at Cannondale Factory Racing.

Boichis Adrien adds youth to Trinity Racing

After winning junior men’s XCO world championships, French phenom Boichis Adrien will start his under-23 career with the powerhouse team, Trinity Racing. Trinity’s delivered big results of its own in 2021, with U.S. rider’s Christopher Blevins and Haley Batten delivering World Cup wins in XCO and XCC. They’ll be hoping for similar success from their new French rider.

Stephane Tempier departs Trek Factory Racing

After two years of racing with Trek Factory Racing, French XCO veteran Stephane Tempier is on the move. There’s no word yet where he’ll end up, or who is replacing him at TFR.

Martin Maes parts ways with GT

Belgian enduro world series phenom and occasional downhill World Cup podium finisher Martin Maes is setting sail from GT Factory Racing after nearly a decade.

Retiring riders

Maja Wloszczowska, the Polish two-time Olympic silver medallist, world champion and frequent podium finisher ends her storied career. German cross country racer Manuel Fumic ends a career that spanned over two decades of success. Fumic is replaced at Cannondale Factory Racing by Mona Mitterwallner.

Clif Pro Team is folding after 20 years of incredible success on the international scene. The American team started its run as the women’s-only Luna Pro Team before changing names and, later on, expanding to include U.S. men’s riders. Catharine Pendrel retires with the team, switching to coaching. No news yet on where perpetual podium threat, and five-time Olympian Katerina Nash will hang her coat next.

Rumours and Questions

While some plans are concrete, there are many questions left open. Along with Katerina Nash, both Sofia Gomez Villafane and Russell Finsterwald will need a new team with Clif disappearing.

Emilly Johnston, Canadian U23 XCO national champion likely needs a new home too. The Vancouver Island rider spent the summer racing for the World Cycling Centre in Switzerland after riding with Pendrel Racing in 2019. Her success internationally this year means she’ll likely be stepping up from both those programs, but to where? The young Canadian did spend her weekend at Snowshoe World Cup in the Trinity Racing pits. Could that be a hint?