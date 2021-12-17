Transfer Season Pt. 2: Laurie Greenland leaves Mondraker

As we roll steadily towards 2022, more riders and teams are starting new chapters and closing out old relationships. After a flurry of early-December activity, largely based around XC athletes, there’s more big news to announce on the gravity side of the sport.

In one of the biggest moves of the year, so far, Laurie Greenland announced he is leaving MS Mondraker after six year. The young U.K. rider has had incredible success in his move from being a top junior rider into the elite ranks, and is a consistent podium threat any given weekend, from World Cup DH to Red Bull Hardline. In fact, Greenland leaves Mondraker having racked up the most podiums of any athlete to ride for the brand. With results like that, it’ll be interesting to see who can make room for the wild racer.

Martin Maes has a new home, signing with Orbea for three years. The Belgian announced the team transfer shortly after news that he would be leaving GT Factory Racing after nine years.

Also on the enduro side of things, Florian Nicolai is departing Trek Factory Racing’s EWS team after two short years. The French rider did land two podiums over that tumultuous period, but will be hitting his next start line in new kit.

Nicolai’s news adds to the growing change at Trek Factory Racing. XC star Stephane Tempier already left the Factory Team. The Wisconsin brand also lost Mona Mitterwallner, who moved from Trek Vaude to Cannondale Factory Racing. The question remains, who is Trek making room for?