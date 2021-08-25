TransRockies Singletrack 6 cancelled for 2021

Changing health restrictions have forced the cancellation of TransRockies Singletrack 6 mountain bike stage race for 2021.

B.C. announced the change – limiting outdoor gatherings to 100 people – on Aug 20, 2021. Between racers, staff and volunteers, the six-day stage race is well over that threshold.

TransRockies is still working through details, which will be communicated directly with registered athletes. But 2021 entries will be transferred to the 2022 race.

It’s another big blow for the TransRockies series. The inaugural TransRockies Gravel Royale was forced to cancel at the last minute by the same order, 48-hours before it was scheduled to start on Monday, Aug. 23 at Panorama Mountain Resort.

It has been a rough go for race organizers across the country as they try bring races back amid uncertainty and changing regulations. Thank and support your local race organizer in whatever ways you can!

Statement from TransRockies:

It is with mixed emotions and a very heavy heart that we will be cancelling this year’s Singletrack 6 Stage Race, due to the new COVID-19 mandate, which limits the size of ‘outdoor gatherings’ to 100 people maximum. ⁠

With athletes, crew, volunteers and more slated to participate and attend in the event, we could not possibly make the event happen this year under the new mandate. With the number of variables occurring at such high cadence, we cannot in good faith deliver the experience we’re committed to offering our athletes. ⁠

Registered Athletes – In the coming days, you will receive information on the 2022 event, which all 2021 athletes will be deferred to with no penalty.⁠

Please reach out to our team with any questions. We hope to see you next year!⁠

Thank you – TransRockies Team ⁠