TransRockies Singletrack 6 condenses to new Fernie Singletrack 3

After more than two decades of organizing mountain bike stage races, TransRockies is again changing the look of its flagship cross country event. For 2026, Singletrack 6 will now be the Fernie Singletrack 3.

The change follows several years of offering a three-day option in its more nomadic SingleTrack 6 format. That allowed riders with less time to still get their fix of sweet Kootenay trails as the race roamed from mountain town to mountain town.

The new Fernie Singletrack 3 will be less restless. All three days will be based out of Fernie, with one day offering a point-to-point adventure to Sparwood on the B.C.-Alberta border.

2026 Fernie Singletrack 3: The details

TransRockies’ theme of keeping options open will carry over to the new, three-day format. Two distance options are open to racers. The Miner offers a longer race with more elevation and distance. The Prospector is a shorter option, but still very singletrack-focused.

TransRockies is already giving good hints at which parts of Fernie’s incredibly expansive trail networks the new race will take in. We were blown away by the riding in Fernie when we raced SingleTrack 6’s 20th anniversary back in 2023. There aren’t a ton of towns that could offer three consequtive days of racing and still feel fresh everyday, but Fernie is definitely one of them.

Stage 1 will cover the Montane and Ridgemont areas. Fast trails, punchy climbs and Fernie’s hero dirt will start off the weekend by testing legs and delivering good times.

Stage 2 offers something closer to TransRockie’s origins, taking riders on a point-to-point cross country epic with backcountry vibes from Sparwood back to the Fernie townsite.

The third and final stage hits the other side of town, tapping into the Mt. Fernie and Nordic trails for a technical, challenging finale.

The first Fernie Singletrack 3 will take place on June 26028, 2026.

Registration for the 2026 Fernie Singletrack 3 opens on Nov 12. 2025 at 9 a.m. MST Launch sale pricing ($499 in Canada) runs for one month before full pricing takes effect on Dec. 12.