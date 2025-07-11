TransRockies Singletrack 6 heats up in the Kootenays

The 2025 TransRockies Singletrack 6 is officially rolling through British Columbia’s West Kootenays. Kaslo wasted no time setting the tone. Stage 1, presented by ProGold, served up classic Kootenay conditions: a little early rain, a whole lot of tacky hero dirt and just enough mud to add a dash of grit to every rider’s kit.

With the stoke high and the trails primed, riders took on Kaslo’s punchy climbs, fast descents and tight corners, earning their first finish line stripes of the week.

Disera brothers duel on Stage 1

The men’s Pro/Elite race turned into a battle of siblings as Quinton and Peter Disera pushed the pace all day. Quinton took the win, clocking in at 1:50:51.2, with Peter hot on his heels just nine seconds back at 1:51:00.4. Expect this sibling rivalry to keep the week spicy.

Britt Mason sets the bar in women’s field

In the women’s Pro/Elite race, Britt Mason laid down a commanding performance to take the win in 2:14:24.5. Emma Maaranen kept it close, finishing in 2:18:00.5 for second, with Lindsay Glassford in third at 2:23:48.3.

Next stop: New Denver’s flow and roots

Stage 2 shifted the action to New Denver’s Rosebery trail network, promising buttery flow, rooty sections and a bit of that old-school Kootenay character. It’s a change of pace from Kaslo’s steep and punchy terrain — but riders can expect another day of technical challenges and big grins.

Looks like the Decra brothers switched positions with Peter taking the win today and Quinton coming in second. Britt continued to dominate with Emma Maaranen coming in five minutes later.

How to follow the action

For those following from home or wanting to relive the day, the TransRockies Flickr page is being updated daily with images from John Gibson of Gibson Pictures.

You can catch daily updates and connect with the community through Instagram. And if you want to keep an eye on the times and the leaderboard,check out their live timing page on Zone4.

Six days of classic Canadian singletrack

TransRockies Singletrack 6 runs July 10-15, 2025, through Kaslo, New Denver, Rossland, Salmo and Nelson. With Full Pint and Half Pint distance options, it’s a six-day adventure through authentic mountain bike communities. Part XC, part backcountry adventure and all about celebrating the spirit of mountain biking.