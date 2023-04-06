Trek dresses tech-casual with new mountain bike apparel

After years of producing mountain bike clothing under the Bontrager name, Trek is making a small run of eco-friendly apparel under its own name. The line is simple for now, made up of three pairs of shorts, a liner and a simple, cotton and polyester tech tee. Pricing is not too extravagant, the branding is nice and subtle and there are men’s, women’s and even youth options.

Eco-friendly fabrics that re-use plastics

Trek wants its new apparel line to be tough on trails while having a lighter touch on the environment. In a similar vein, Trek’s designers leaned on some of mountain biking’s most famous landscapes for inspiration. That means earth-tone colours and, like some of the Wisconsin brand’s more recent bikes, minimal branding.

The basis of this line is fabrics tested to Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex. Earning this label requires fabrics to be tested for harmful substances and for fabrics to be made with a certain percentage of recycled plastic water bottles. Trek estimates using these fabrics will help divert approximately 800,000 bottles from landfills over the course of producing the spring/summer 2023 collection.

Olive Tee in Utah. Youth sizing options! And a classic, minimally branded white tee.

Trek Evoke Mountain Bike Tech Tee

Trek goes decidedly casual with its one top for the new apparel range. The Evoke Tech Tee is a semi-fitted lightweight top made with eco-conscious and durable fabrics. Trek estimates each shirt saves the equivalent of 35 PET plastic water bottles from going to a landfill. A stretchy cotton and polyester blend adds drirelease yarn to help wick moisture, while a drop-trail hem keeps your back end covered when you’re in a riding position.

Trek offers the Evoke Mountain Bike Tech Tee in sizes from XS to XXL. Men get a choice of white, black or what Trek calls black olive. Women and youth sizing are only available in black and black olive. Adult sizes are $60.00 in Canada while the youth Evoke Tech Tee is $45.00

A Trek trio of trails shorts (and a liner)

Since shorts are a little more particular than a tee shirt, Trek is offering three different options for different types of riding.

Trek Evoke Mountain Bike Short A zipper rear pocket Room for essentials Trail liner attaches to the shorts But is also removable

Evoke Short

Evoke mountain bike shorts come are semi-casual trail short with a removable padded liner that Trek says works as well after a ride as on the trail. As with the top, Trek uses an eco-conscious material that it says saves 21 PET plastic bottles per pair of shorts. Evoke shorts use a two-way stretch material with vented leg openings to keep cool. Two hook-and-loop waist straps fine-tune fit, while a zippered back pocket keeps valuables secure.

Evoke shorts come in men’s, women’s and youth sizing. There are two colours: black and what Trek calls “dope taupe.” Retail is $165.00 for adult sizes and $120 for youth shorts.

Rhythm Shorts come with webbing to adjust fit Two deep waist pockets A zippered side pocket More coverage for trail riding

Rhythm Short

The Rhythm Short is Trek’s more technical offering. It uses more durable fabrics, a woven polyester shell with two-way stretch, with laser-cut venting. A longer inseam offers more coverage and won’t leave a gap to knee pads. A zippered side pocket holds valuables while two deep front pockets offer more storage. Trek uses a dual-sided daisy chain waist adjustment for the Rhythm Short. On eco-side, the Rhythm Short will save a claimed 25 PET plastic water bottles from going to waste.

Trek Rhythm Short comes in black only and sizes XS-XXL. There’s only men’s and women’s sizing, and they retail for $130.00

Trek Quantum short A zippered side pocket A drawstring for fit on the fly

Quantum Fitness Bike Short

The third short style from Trek moves a bit more to mixed-use. Quantum Fitness Bike Short is for “fitness and exploration,” according to Trek. That mean’s a two-way stretch polyester outer-short with a wide waistband and a lightweight chamois on the inside. There’s venting and a zippered side pocket for storage.

Quantum shorts come in men’s and women’s sizing from XS to XXL, in black, tan or black olive. They retail for $130.00.

Trek Troslo Liner A wide gripper keeps the Troslos from wandering

Trek Troslo Liner Short

If you already have a favorite pair of shorts, Trek wants to make them more comfortable with the Troslo Liner Short. A lightweight chamois sits in a compressive short with wide, breathable side panels. A wide waistband and silicone leg grippers keep the Troslo liner in place without pinching or squeezing.

Trek Troslo Liner Short runs for $80.00 in men’s and women’s sizing.

Trek sizing is not Bontrager sizing

Trek is also using the shift in name as an opportunity to adjust its sizing. Following Alvanon’s efforts to standardize clothing sizes, the new apparel will fit slightly differently than what riders might expect from Bontrager apparel. What was a Large in Bontrager, for example, is a Medium in Trek. So, if you’re looking at new Trek apparel, make sure to take a close look at the sizing charts.

2023 Trek mountain bike apparel is available now through trekbikes.com and in select Trek retailers.