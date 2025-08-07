First impressions: Trek turns Fuel into triple-threat, of sorts

Trek is refreshing its mainstay Fuel trail bike, but with a significant twist. This is not just the Fuel EX that so recently earned high praise anymore. Instead, the Fuel frame can morph from a 145mm mid-travel bike all the way to a 160mm-travel near-enduro rig that looks a lot like the last generation of Slash. It does so through a series of not-so-insignificant changes.

The goal of all this is to simplify Trek’s trail bike line by making the Fuel work for almost any rider. The adaptable frame delivers three Fuels (Fuel EX, MX and LX) with one frame. We’re testing two of these, the Fuel EX and LX. Why? To see if the full Fuel range works and if an adaptable frame design is, well, worth the cost.

Trek is not the first to use an adaptable frame design, but that is usually smaller, more boutique brands. This is not something we see often from a major brand. Neither is the new-look Project One|MTB program. That alone makes the new Fuel launch interesting, and worth a deeper look.

And, while we’re here, there’s also a matching set of electric Fuel+ bikes with some significant upgrades of their own.

Trek Fuel(s) Gen 7: EX becomes MX and LX

There are a lot of different ways to achieve simplicity, and some of them can be really complicated. In that vein, Trek’s new Fuel is three bikes, or it is one bike. Add the Fuel+ (formerly the much-lauded EXe) and it’s two bikes, or six.

The core is an adaptable frame design for the Fuel. This lets one frame convert to three(-ish) configurations, from a 29-er trail bike (Fuel EX) to a mullet wheeled Fuel MX (think Remedy, but modern) and, finally, the long-legged, 29″ Fuel LX (looks a lot like a Slash). While it can be changed between those three configurations, doing so is not easy, or inexpensive. Arguably, the new Fuel platform – and Project One|MTB program – are as much about giving riders choices up front, before they buy, as it is about a flexible frame design.

Changing between bikes requires a new suspension linkage and shock mount. Depending on what your starting Fuel is, though, and what you’re trying to turn it into, you could also need a new 27.5″ rear wheel, fork air spring, or even an entirely new fork and shock.

Why not just over-fork a Fuel EX and call it a day? Well, Trek uses the change in linkage and shock mount to change the Fuel’s rear-wheel travel, correct the geometry (to an extent) and adapt the frame’s kinematics to reflect the changing use as travel increases.

This seems rather involved. Why not a flip-chip?

Many frames offer some sort of flip-chip or in-frame change to allow for different wheel sizes or geometry adjusts. Few allow significant travel changes and by changing the entire linkage Trek, arguably, takes the time to fully convert the frame instead of half-measures.

Every approach to adaptable frames / adjustable geometry has upsides and downsides. The downside of Trek’s approach is definitely the complexity and the cost. Forks are not cheap these days, neither are shocks. So this is, as mentioned, not a quick, trail side change. It’s more of a once a season change, or for special occasions. Like a big riding trip somewhere completely new. Like, say, hitting Whistler for Crankworx or heading south from Ontario for a big winter riding trip.

Adaptable frame or freedom of choice?

With one Fuel frame that works as three bikes, only part of the story is that you can change between them. Arguably just as important is that Trek is letting riders buy their Fuel already set up as any of these three bikes. Well, as long as you opt for the Project One|MTB option.

Trek is keeping the Fuel EX as the foundation. But, if you opt for P1, it can show up as a Fuel MX or LX out of the box, if that’s what you want. That way you don’t have the added cost of switching out parts if you know you don’t plan on doing that.

That’s just the start of the Project One|MTB program though. For more on that, see our intro to the new offering from Trek.

Gen. 7 Trek Fuel platform: The bikes

Ok, all that said, let’s actually look at the bikes. There are several options even within each configuration, but these are the baseline build for Fuel EX, MX and LX.

All models are available in alloy and carbon fibre frames, with both being included in the Project One|MTB program.

Gen. 7 Fuel EX

The O.G., Fuel EX stays at 145mm rear-wheel travel, with a 150mm fork. But there are significant frame updates, which obviously carry across the line. The frame itself sheds 200 grams, which is nice, and gets a sleeker in-frame storage compartment. There’s also increased stack height, more stand-over, shorter seat tubes and, crucially, more clearance for longer-travel dropper posts (a 200mm-travel dropper should fit in a medium frame). Trek is slowly correcting a history of proprietary parts, which continues with the move to zero-drop headsets. This allows easier replacements and upgrades to other brands. All sizes have better clearance for coil shocks, piggy-back shocks and water bottles. Finally, there’s a new chainstay guard that Trek claims makes the Fuel run quieter. All of this makes an already-sharp design better.

Trek also moves the size small to a mixed-wheel set-up, out of the box, though there is room for dual 29″ wheels. So all small Fuel EX’s will ship as a 27.5″/29″ bike, unless specified otherwise.

Trek also slashes the size range on the Fuel to just five sizes. There’s now a small, medium, large, XL and XXL.

Gen 7. Fuel MX

Moving to a mixed-wheel set-up brings the Fuel MX to 150-mm rear wheel travel. The fork also ups to 160mm on the MX configuration. As many will have already shouted in their head, this looks a lot like what the Remedy used to, but with a 29″ front wheel.

To convert an EX to MX requires a new rocker link and shock mount plus an air spring for the fork and, of course, a 27.5″ rear wheel. If you’re starting from the LX, you can skip the rocker a make a long-travel MX.

More than just a change in wheel size, the new rocker link reflects that the Fuel MX suits a faster, more aggressive and a bit more fun approach to riding. Jumps, sharper cornering, and just a little bit zestier all-around, if a little less efficient on the climb, the MX is more into stacking clips than Strava times. It’s also an option for shorter riders looking for more back wheel clearance.

Gen 7 Fuel LX

Stepping it up again is the Fuel LX. With 160mm rear-wheel travel and a 170mm fork and dual 29″ wheels, this matches the travel of the Gen. 5 (non-high pivot) Slash. Trek’s clear that all Fuel frames are tested to the standards that you’d require of a 170-mm travel fork (and how you’d ride such a bike) so this is called a Fuel, but apparently tested to what would be considered Slash standards.

On the trail, ride it like a Slash. It’s part-way between trail bike and enduro bike. And it’s a little less efficient, again, than the MX. The change in rocker link makes the LX more progressive so it’s better at bigger hits and rowdier riding.

To convert an Fuel EX to a LX, you’ll need a new rocker link, longer stroke shock (205×65 instead of 205×60) and a new 170mm fork. As I said, not a quick, on the trail change.

Trek Fuel+ Gen. 2

Trek is also updating the popular electric version its Fuel. Formerly the EXe, Trek is now calling it the Fuel+ to bring it in line with the naming convention for all its other electric bikes. The core idea remains the same, though: a lightweight eMTB that feels as much like a real bike as possible.

There are significant updates, though. The Fuel+ gets the updated, more powerful TQ HPR60 motor, with 60NM torque instead of 50 on the TQ HPR50 the EXe debut with, claimed improvement to power delivery at lower cadences, and improved peak power (350W instead of 300W). TQ delivers all of this without an increase in the motor systems weight.

Trek also moves to a 580Wh battery instead of the EXe’s 360Wh (though that battery is still compatible with the Fuel+ frame if you … want less range?). All of this gets a bright new full colour display from TQ, too.

The Fuel+ also mirrors all three versions of the Fuel, as well. So you can get your Fuel+ LX or MX, not just EX.

The test: Dueling Fuels

As mentioned, we have two Fuels in for test. Why? Well, a couple reasons. Canadian Cycling Magazine staff is spread across the country and Canada is a big place. What kind of trail bike works best in B.C. might be different than what’s best in Ontario. We set our photo editor and gear reviewer Matt Stetson up with one Fuel EX for Ontario singletrack and myself, the MTB editor, up with one for Vancouver Island riding. This also let us efficiently test whether one frame could actually work as two, quite different, bikes. Here are our first impressions of both.

Fuel EX takes on Ontario

A classic trail bike, the Fuel EX is perhaps the best balanced between climbing and descending of the new Fuels. It’s capable of a big day on the pedals but, as with the last generation of EX, it is quite happy to take on more demanding terrain with slack angles and burly parts.

That shows through with the components Trek selects for this bike. Our Fuel EX 9 XO AXS is built up with RockShox Lyric Ultimate fork, Super Deluxe Ultimate shock, Bontrager Line Comp 30 alloy wheels and SRAM’s XO Eagle AXS T-Type drivetrain. Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR II tires, SRAM Maven Silver brakes, a 200-mm Bontrager Line dropper post and Race Face Turbine alloy bar round out the build.

Downhill it’s definitely on the more capable side for this mid-travel trail bike range. It’s quite stable at higher speeds and really rewards riders willing to push the EX’s limits. I was most impressed with its cornering capabilities, considering it is a bit of a bigger bike. It’s a really well-balanced bike, which has to help with this. Ultimately, it’s not just where you’re riding, but you’re style on the bike. It’s great to see the Fuel become so versatile in this regard.

Fuel LX lands on Vancouver Island

The Fuel has always been a do-it-all platform for Trek. What doing it all looks like can be a bit different in B.C. can be a bit different than other places (in Canada and the world). At the heart is an alloy Fuel frame with the LX rocker link.

My Fuel LX test bike is set up with Fox’s new DHX coil shock, a 170-mm Fox 38 Factory fork with the new GripX damper and alloy Bontrager rims. Again, being part of the Project One|MTB program, it’s also set up with alloy bars from Race Face, instead of the usual Bontrager bits, and a grippy Assagai / Minion DHR combo from Maxxis. Though, curiously, both tires are in EXO+ casing instead of something sturdier like DD or DH casing. Moving all this forward is SRAM’s XO T-Type wireless drivetrain while the uber-powerful Maven Silver brakes keep speed in check. There’s also a 200mm-travel Bontrager Line dropper post. This is very much a bike you can ride hard everyday, all year long, on any trail you want.

Fuel LX There's still a progression flip-chip on the LX shock mount A Fox DHX2 Coil reflect the LX's intentions As does the upgrade to a Fox 38 fork. Alloy frames make the LX tough and keep its price in check a little It's been a while since a non-Bontrager bar came stock on a Trek An updated chainstay guard helps quiet down the Fuel LX SRAM's XO T-Type wireless shifting is bougie for the metal build, for sure.

Having spent time on the last Fuel EX and both of the last two Slash models, I was looking forward to pulling this bike out of the box. I especially enjoyed the Slash, before it went high-pivot, as a tougher trail bike instead of just an enduro race bike. I’m also happy to see an alloy frame set up with high-performance components.

There are some differences from the Slash, though. It is a bit shorter in reach, which is either a welcome or unwelcome change depending on how you’re planning on using it. I’ve enjoyed some shorter-reach bikes lately as a more fun and easier to steer option when not riding super-steep trails. If you’re always headed straight to the steepest or fastest trail around, you might disagree. The downside of Trek’s adaptable frame system is that the Fuel LX has a slacker seat tube angle than the Fuel EX. I tend to prefer a steeper STA for longer-travel bikes, where you’re either climbing seated or standing to descend, while the EX would benefit from a slightly slacker STA for longer days pedaling in more varied terrain. They’re not huge differences, and the Fuel LX still climbs quite fine, but it is worth noting.

Nitpicking aside, the LX’s combo of coil shock and powerful Maven brakes suits the shift in use from the EX. It’s nice to have a long-travel trail bike that isn’t just a enduro sled. While it’s early days, I’ve enjoyed the Fuel LX as a bigger bike that’s fun to ride, not just fun to ride fast. It’s built solid enough for a few days as a park bike, but comfortable enough to pedal the rest of the year.

Trek Fuel Gen. 7 as a platform: Is anyone actually going to make these changes?

Trek’s made kind of a bold move with making everything a Fuel, even if some builds will ride like a Fuel and some builds will ride like a Slash used to. It’s interesting that you can make one frame work for all these uses, even if it’s not an easy process to switch between models.

Will people actually make the switch? When a good portion of riders never touch the flip-chips on their frames to start with? I’m not sure that entirely matters. Sure, there may be some people that want an EX most of the year, but convert to a LX for a big vacation. Or some riders that really want to try a mixed-wheel bike without committing to an entirely new frame. It’s absolutely cheaper, but not cheap, to take advantage of the adaptable Fuel than to buy a second bike.

I think a far more common use of Trek’s Fuel platform will be riders being able to set up the Fuel how they really want to out of the box instead of having to upgrade or alter it afterwards, and without compromise. If you looked at the Fuel EX and thought “I wish I could mullet that” or looked at the new high-pivot Slash and thought “I miss the old Slash,” (or Remedy, reaching back a bit farther), this is your chance. And that, I think, is interesting. Having one of the world’s biggest brands offer this kind of flexibility, and more with Project One|MTB, is a big move from Trek. It’ll be interesting to see if any other brands follow.

Pricing and availability: Trek Fuel and Fuel+

Trek’s new Fuel should be available immediately in alloy frames, with carbon fibre models soon to follow, if you’re picking one up of the showroom floor. Project One|MTB bikes will also be available at launch, but with delivery times a bit dependent on what components you choose.

There are five price points available for the Fuel, and another five for Fuel+ eMTB.

Fuel pricing

The Fuel EX 5 and Fuel EX 8 start things off, and only ship as EX variants with alloy frames. The Fuel 9 vaults the same alloy frame into Project One|MTB territory, with the Fuel 9.8 and Fuel 9.9 adding carbon fibre frame options also in P1. All three of those bikes are available to buy as Fuel EX, MX or LX out of the box.

Canadian pricing runs from from $3,500 for the Fuel EX 5 to a starting point of $11,750 for the P1 Fuel EX 9.9 XO AXS. Fuel MX 9 builds have a starting ponit of $7,00 for the Fuel MX 9 EA90, running all the way up to $11,750 for, again, teh Fuel MX 9.9 XO AXS. Fuel LX builds start at $7,300 and run up to $12,000 for teh Fuel LX 9.9 XO AXS. Since all MX and LX builds are in the Project One|MTB program, those are all base prices, depending on component selection.

Our test builds are the alloy Fuel 9 XO AXS option, with the EX coming in at $6,000 while the LX variant is $6,200 with the coil shock and burlier fork.

Fuel+ pricing

For the Fuel+, There are the alloy Fuel+ EX 5, Fuel+ EX 8 and carbon fibre Fuel+ EX 9.7 with two P1 options, the carbon fibre Fuel+ 9.8 and 9.9.

Pricing in Canada runs from $7,600 for the Fuel+ EX 5. Project One|MTB builds start at $12,500 for Fuel+ EX or MX 9.8 EA90 or $12,800 for Fuel+ LX 9.8 EA90. At the top end, the Fuel+LX 9.9 XO AXS starts at a whopping $16,800.

All bikes are available through local Trek dealers or through Trekbikes.com