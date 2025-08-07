A deep dive into the new Fuel platform with Trek’s experts

Trek has just launched a versatile trail platform in its new Fuel. Riders here at CCM have been fans of the previous Fuel EX and the Slash enduro bikes. The new Fuel, which actually comes in three configurations, has elements of both of the preceding models as well as the 27.5” Remedy. In this episode of the Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast, MTB editor Terry McKall speaks with three folks from Trek about the new Fuels. Ross Rushin, Trek mountain bike marketing manager, Dylan Howes, Trek mountain bike senior engineer and Trek marketing manager for Canada Taylor Cook get into the details about the expansive system for talking on all kinds of trails.

The discussion turns to the project both McKall, and CCM photo editor and MTB tester Matt Stetson have been working on: a comparison between the Fuel LX model and EX one. McKall took the longer travel bike out on the trails of Vancouver Island, while Stetson played on routes in Ontario. You can check the video with McKall and Stetson’s insights, after you listen to the pod.

Trek offers three versions of the Fuel: EX, MX and LX. The Fuel EX and LX models both run 29” wheels. The former has a 150-mm fork and 145 mm of travel. On the LX, there’s 160 mm of travel working with a 170-mm fork. Finally, the MX is a mullet bike (29” front, 27.5” rear wheel) sporting a 160-mm fork and 150 mm of rear wheel travel. To add to the lineup, there’s also the new Fuel+ eMTB, which replaces the EXe. It is similarly available in EX, MX and LX versions with a new motor and battery. Find out more details about all those bikes.

McKall and his guests discuss how Trek came to develop the new Fuel system and what changes designers had to make to the frame so that it could work with such a wide range of forks and travel options. They give you more information about what’s required to convert from one platform to the other. Also, Howes and Rushin talk about how riding has evolved and how those changes have affected the design of the new Fuel system.