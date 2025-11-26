Trek Future Racing closes shop after remarkable five-year run

In its five years of operation, Trek Future Racing delivered some incredible results. World Cup wins around the world, national champions, and, true to its goal as a development squad, delivering numerous athletes – including Canadians – to spots on major factory teams.

That includes Canada’s Emilly Johnston. The Comox Valley racer landed significant results, including under-23 World Cup podiums and national championships, in her two years racing with Trek Future Racing. She also landed a spot on mountian biking’s premier team, Scott-SRAM, where she spend 2025 racing alongside Nino Schurter.

Ontario’s Ian Ackert spent two successful years with Trek Future Racing as well. Between cross country and cyclocross, Ackert earned under-23 national titles and two CX Pan American titles. With TFR closing up, Ackert is on the move for 2026.

Over the years, the Swiss-based team’s roster included multi-time U.S. champion Bjorn Riley alongside the Canadians. Riley also went on to join Johnston at Scott-SRAM. A huge roster of Europeans, including Tamara Wiedmann and Tobias Lillelund passed through the Trek Future Racing roster as well, including multiple national champions and more World Cup winners along the way.

The team was run by Bernd Reutemann and focused on developing athletes on the World Cup circuit and beyond. In his message announcing the closure, Reutemann emphasised the team’s emphasis was broader than just results.

“I hope we were able to leave a meaningful message: That athlete health must always come first and performance sport isn’t just about results, but about people, their development, and the journey behind how success is truly created.”