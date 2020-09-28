Trevor Attridge sends off summer in “Clocked Out”

Dusty summer trails may be a quickly fading memory in much of Canada, but Trevor Attridge is doing his best to drag the sun into fall. The Victoria, B.C.-based Norco ambassador teamed up with Max McCulloch to shoot some of lower Vancouver Island’s best trails for Clocked Out.

Attridge is full tilt on some loose corners and burly drops, all on the Canadian brand’s highly successful Sight platform.

McCulloch does excellent work behind the lens, which is surely easier when there’s a second rider than when he’s self shooting dreamy edits on his own. The result is seriously skilled riding, on features that are far from casual, without losing that laid back summer, and ilsand vibe.

Give Clocked Out a watch, then get out there and make the most of those mint early fall trail conditions!

Clocked Out feat. Trevor Attridge

What Norco had to say about Clocked Out

“Trevor Attridge is a Norco Ambassador and all-around shredder based in Victoria, BC. He’s the kind of guy who will put in a full day at his 9-to-5, then crush out laps until sunset on the gnarliest trails in the area day in, day out. We managed to catch up with him and see what his favourite evening loop looks like. It’s hard to argue with him, a solo ride finishing with a lake dip is the perfect way to decompress.”

Video: Max McCulloch

Music: Current Swell – How Many Times

Bike: Norco Sight A1

Bonus video: Trevor Attridge RAW on Vancouver Island

Both Attridge and McCulloch, the man behind the camera, live in Victoria, B.C. Prior to releasing Clocked Out, the two worked together on the short, simple Raw on Vancouver Island video below. Nothing but the sound of Attridge, his Norco Sight on the trails, and the surrounding trees.