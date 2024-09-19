Trials and tribulations of Toronto’s Trailbuilders

Toronto’s Don Valley trails have been a cornerstone of Ontario’s mountain biking scene for decades. With an estimated 65 km of trails, the rumour is they started as motocross paths in the 1980s before morphing into mountain bike singletrack. The trails remain unsanctioned, with no governing body overseeing their development, leading to a unique, if chaotic, building environment. As veteran trail builder Ben Aylsworth explains, this lack of organization is a double-edged sword.

Building trails without permission

Aylsworth has been building trails in the Don Valley for over a decade, without city permission. While this freedom allows builders to create without interference, it also leaves them vulnerable to the city tearing down trails without notice. Aylsworth recounts how the city recently removed bridges on a trail called Trash Panda built in 2018. The removal likely resulted from complaints, but with no communication from the city, it’s anyone’s guess.

“I’ve always built without permission, and sometimes they rip it out, sometimes they don’t. It’s a mystery,” Aylsworth says.

The joy of trail building

For Aylsworth, building trails is a passion, sometimes even more enjoyable than riding. He notes that the lack of oversight allows for creative freedom, but it also means that anyone can build—often with disastrous results. Rogue builders without proper knowledge of trail design, erosion control, or flow have created unsafe and unsustainable sections, leading to complaints within the community.

“There are people building jumps that don’t understand flow or erosion. It drives me crazy to spend time undoing someone’s bad work,” Aylsworth admits. However, he acknowledges that sometimes these unsanctioned builds can surprise him with their ingenuity.

The graffiti of trail building

Aylsworth likens trail building in the Don Valley to graffiti or an art installation—temporary and to be enjoyed while it lasts. With no formal approval process, trails can appear and disappear quickly, but that’s part of the charm. “It’s there for a moment. You don’t know how long it’ll last, so enjoy it while you can,” he says.

The future of Don Valley trails

Despite the lack of formal oversight, the Don Valley trail system continues to grow. Aylsworth is excited about the increasing number of gap jumps, which he sees as a sign that the Don Valley is keeping pace with more progressive trail systems in Canada.

“I think Ontario has fallen behind in trail innovation. The Don Valley is trying to change that,” Aylsworth says. He believes the courage shown in building challenging and contemporary trails in the Don is something other regions in Ontario could learn from.

How to ride in the Don Valley

For those looking to explore the Don Valley trails, Aylsworth recommends using Trailforks, but he advises going with someone familiar with the trail system for the best experience. Group rides are also a great way to get acquainted with the trails. The Wild Bettys offer a ride every Tuesday starting at Loblaws, and Bateman’s Bike Shop hosts a popular group ride on Wednesdays, complete with pizza and beer afterward.

“I would highly recommend somebody check those out because I’ve been doing them now for over a year and they’re super fun,” Aylsworth says.

A unique and evolving trail system

The Don Valley remains one of the most unique and evolving mountain biking destinations in Ontario. Its lack of formal organization gives it a raw, unpolished edge, but it’s also a space where creativity and community thrive. For riders and builders alike, the Don Valley offers an experience unlike any other in the province.