15-year-old Canadian signs to ride with Amaury Pierron and Myriam Nicole

Tristan Lemire isn’t old enough to race World Cup downhill’s for another year. That hasn’t stopped him from earning a contract with one of the most successful teams on the international circuit.

The Quebec-based rider, who is just 15 years old, announced Friday he is joining Commencal Muc-Off for 2020. He will be in good company. The team is led by Amaury Pierron, the 2018 World Cup overall winner, and Myriam Nicole, 2019 elite women’s downhill champion. As Lemire mentions when breaking the good news, he will be the only rider on his new team without a World Cup win to his name.

“I could not be more happy, proud, or stoked to announce that I will be riding with Commencal / Muc-Off for the upcoming seasons,” a clearly stoked Lemire said in his team announcement. “Special thanks to my teammates and everyone else for the warm welcome and for making me feel at home from Day 1. It’s a privilege to be a part of this amazing group of people and to learn from these true champions.”

With a minimum age of 16 at World Cups, Tristan Lemire is still too young to race those events this year. He already has a stacked race resume, though. With wins at downhill events throughout 2019, including Crankworx, U.S. ProGRT series, and Maxxis Easter States Cup, the Quebec rider looks well poised to storm into the junior ranks in 2021.

Commencal / Muc-Off p/b Riding Addiction is the new version of Commencal-Vallnord. Previous presenting sponsor Vallnord is stepping away from its title role this year. U.K. brand Muc-Off signs on to help keep the team’s bikes clean in 2020.

While Lemire won’t be racing World Cup’s until 2021 the rest of Commencal / Muc-Off will make their first appearance at the World Cup season opener Lousã, Portugal soon. The first downhill World Cup takes place on March 20-21, 2020.