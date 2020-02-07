15-year-old Canadian signs to ride with Amaury Pierron and Myriam Nicole
Tristan Lemire joins Commencal Muc-Off along side French World Cup winner and world champion
February 7th, 2020 by Terry McKall | Posted in MTB | Tags: Commencal, downhill, mtb-news, Tristan Lemire, World Cup
Tristan Lemire isn’t old enough to race World Cup downhill’s for another year. That hasn’t stopped him from earning a contract with one of the most successful teams on the international circuit.
The Quebec-based rider, who is just 15 years old, announced Friday he is joining Commencal Muc-Off for 2020. He will be in good company. The team is led by Amaury Pierron, the 2018 World Cup overall winner, and Myriam Nicole, 2019 elite women’s downhill champion. As Lemire mentions when breaking the good news, he will be the only rider on his new team without a World Cup win to his name.
“I could not be more happy, proud, or stoked to announce that I will be riding with Commencal / Muc-Off for the upcoming seasons,” a clearly stoked Lemire said in his team announcement. “Special thanks to my teammates and everyone else for the warm welcome and for making me feel at home from Day 1. It’s a privilege to be a part of this amazing group of people and to learn from these true champions.”
View this post on Instagram
As good news never arrives on its own 🔥🔥 Riding Addiction has extended its contracts with @commencalbikes for 3 more years 💥 as well as with 2019 World Champion @myriam_nicole 🌈 and 2018 World Cup Winner and phenom @amaurypierron4! 🦹🏻 . 15 years-old French Canadian’ @tristanlemire joins @commencal_mucoff 🤝🤗 His potential, his style and his spontaneity convinced us, he will make his world cup debuts in 2021 whereas 2020 will be a training year where he will and, has already started to, learn the magic from his teammates! You’ll know more about him soon! 🤩 . Sponsors wise, we’re proud and thankful to keep benefiting from the unconditional support of these amazing brands: @srammtb and @rockshox (drivetrain, brakes, and suspensions), @envecomposites (wheels and cockpits), @schwalbetires (tires), @ixssports (race gear and protections), @bellbikehelmets (helmets), @lizardskinscycling (grips), @chriskingbuzz (hubs and headsets), @oakleybike (goggles and sunglasses), @fiveten_official (shoes), @htcomponents (pedals), @ethirteencomponents (guides), @marshguard (mudguards) ⚡️❤️ . 📌New additions to our technical partners: @fizikofficial as the new saddle official partner 😍 The team will use the new Alpaca saddle! Riders and staff will also have the privilege of being dressed to impress off the bike too, thanks and welcome to @lululemon 👫 – Photo: @rossbellphoto
With a minimum age of 16 at World Cups, Tristan Lemire is still too young to race those events this year. He already has a stacked race resume, though. With wins at downhill events throughout 2019, including Crankworx, U.S. ProGRT series, and Maxxis Easter States Cup, the Quebec rider looks well poised to storm into the junior ranks in 2021.
Commencal / Muc-Off p/b Riding Addiction is the new version of Commencal-Vallnord. Previous presenting sponsor Vallnord is stepping away from its title role this year. U.K. brand Muc-Off signs on to help keep the team’s bikes clean in 2020.
While Lemire won’t be racing World Cup’s until 2021 the rest of Commencal / Muc-Off will make their first appearance at the World Cup season opener Lousã, Portugal soon. The first downhill World Cup takes place on March 20-21, 2020.