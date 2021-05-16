Tristan Lemire eighth in first European DH of 2021

Tristan Lemire, finally able to join his Commencal/Muc-Off team in Europe, finished inside the top 10 in a Portugal Cup DH race on Sunday. It’s the first time the young Canadian, who turns 17 in June, has had the chance to race with the team since signing with them at the start of 2020.

Lemire’s teammates won both the elite men’s and women’s races. Amaury Pierron, the 2018 World Cup overall winner, edged out Angel Suarez of Spain. Thibault Daprela, Pierron’s teammate and a former junior world champion that took 2020 elite racing by storm finished third.

Lemire, going into his first year of junior World Cup racing, finished eighth.

RELATED: Q & A: Canadian junior Tristan Lemire goes international

The elite women’s Portugal Cup round was dominated by Myriam Nicole, the former elite women’s world champion and also on the Commencal Muc-Off team.

Downhill de Boticas is a C1 race that is part of the Portugal Cup DH series. The Commencal/Muc-Off team is using the event as tune-up race ahead of World Cup. After the postponement of Fort William, Leogang, Austria is set to host the opening World Cup downhill on June 12-13.

RELATED: 15-year-old Canadian signs to ride with Amaury Pierron and Myriam Nicole

Results: Downhill de Boticas – Portugal Cup DH – May 16,2021

1 PIERRON Amaury FRA COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 00:02:07 2 SUAREZ ALONSO Angel ESP COMMENCAL 21 00:02:07 3 DAPRELA Thibaut FRA COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 00:02:08 4 MENOYO BUSQUETS Pau ESP COMMENCAL 21 00:02:08 5 ROGGE Antoine FRA 00:02:11 6 DUNNE Ronan IRL CONTINENTAL – NUKEPROOF RACING 00:02:12 7 CUMMING Christopher IRL CONTINENTAL – NUKEPROOF RACING 00:02:13 8 LEMIRE Tristan CAN COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 00:02:13 9 BANDEIRA Gonçalo POR 00:02:14 10 GRANDJEAN Mathéo FRA 00:02:14

Elite Women