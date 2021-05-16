Home > MTB

Tristan Lemire eighth in first European DH of 2021

Amaury Pierron wins Portugal Cup DH race

Tristan Lemire Photo by: Commencal/Muc-Off
May 16, 2021

Tristan Lemire, finally able to join his Commencal/Muc-Off team in Europe, finished inside the top 10 in a Portugal Cup DH race on Sunday. It’s the first time the young Canadian, who turns 17 in June, has had the chance to race with the team since signing with them at the start of 2020.

Lemire’s teammates won both the elite men’s and women’s races. Amaury Pierron, the 2018 World Cup overall winner, edged out Angel Suarez of Spain. Thibault Daprela, Pierron’s teammate and a former junior world champion that took 2020 elite racing by storm finished third.

Lemire, going into his first year of junior World Cup racing, finished eighth.

The elite women’s Portugal Cup round was dominated by Myriam Nicole, the former elite women’s world champion and also on the Commencal Muc-Off team.

Downhill de Boticas is a C1 race that is part of the Portugal Cup DH series. The Commencal/Muc-Off team is using the event as  tune-up race ahead of World Cup. After the postponement of Fort William, Leogang, Austria is set to host the opening World Cup downhill on June 12-13.

Results: Downhill de Boticas – Portugal Cup DH – May 16,2021

1 PIERRON Amaury
FRA
 COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 00:02:07
2 SUAREZ ALONSO Angel
ESP
 COMMENCAL 21 00:02:07
3 DAPRELA Thibaut
FRA
 COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 00:02:08
4 MENOYO BUSQUETS Pau
ESP
 COMMENCAL 21 00:02:08
5 ROGGE Antoine
FRA
 00:02:11
6 DUNNE Ronan
IRL
 CONTINENTAL – NUKEPROOF RACING 00:02:12
7 CUMMING Christopher
IRL
 CONTINENTAL – NUKEPROOF RACING 00:02:13
8 LEMIRE Tristan
CAN
 COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 00:02:13
9 BANDEIRA Gonçalo
POR
 00:02:14
10 GRANDJEAN Mathéo
FRA
 00:02:14

Elite Women

1 NICOLE Myriam
FRA
 COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 00:02:21
3 DELEST Agnes
FRA
 00:02:37
2 TORREGROSA SANCHO Telma
ESP
 00:02:36
4 BANDEIRA Margarida
POR
 00:02:46
5 LEITE Ana
POR
 00:02:59
6 MEIER Maaris
EST
 00:03:01
7 FERREIRA Raquel
POR
 00:03:15
8 NUNES Joana
POR
 00:03:28
9 SIMÕES Marta
POR
 00:04:27