Watch: Tristan Lemire’s introduction to the Commencal Muc-Off team in “Inside Line”

Commencal / Muc-Off is a World Cup powerhouse team. Right now, the team’s stars are stuck waiting for the chance to race at all. Not that they’re waiting idly. In Inside Line, the team gives a look behind the scenes at what goes into winter training for downhill’s top stars.

Move over Fast Life, there’s a new top-level team web series in town.

With a roster including Myriam Nicole, Amaury Pierron, Thibault Daprela – all with numerous World Cup wins to their names – Inside Line is a hard cast list to beat.

For Canadians, its the debut – World Cup and web series – of Tristan Lemire. The Montreal, Que. junior is all set for his first year racing with the team. At 16, he’s making his debut with one of the fastest teams in the world. That means big expectations. This year, there’s the added difficulty of being the only team rider not based out of France.

Wherever they are in the world, Commencal / Muc-Off riders are focused squarely on the start of the season in Leogang, Austria.

Inside Line Ep. 1: Waiting For Battle

*If you also slacked off during french class, hit that “CC” button to keep up with what’s happening between the narrated bits.

What’s Commencal / Muc-Off say about its new series?

Inside Line goes behind the scenes with our team. Training from home, team camps, life in the pits and all the rest. It’s a series about the highs and lows of racing plus the moments in-between.

Episode one shows how Myriam Nicole, Thibaut Daprela, Tristan Lemire and Amaury Pierron went about their off-season training and preparation. As Myriam describes in the video, right now, you have to be adaptable.

With just a matter of days before the opening World Cup of 2021, we thought you’d like to see what our riders have been up to.

We’ve waited long enough. Now, let’s go racing.

Producted by Riding Addiction

Directed by JR Ceron & Louis Para

Voice Over by Lauren Little

Subtitles by Oliver Gough