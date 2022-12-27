Tristan Lemire leaving Commencal Muc-Off team after three years

Tristan Lemire, the Quebec junior that is part of Canada’s wave of junior downhill talent, is moving into the elite ranks in 2023 with a new team.

After three years with Commencal Muc-Off, Lemire will ride for a new team in 2023. The powerhouse World Cup team signed Lemire when he was just 15 years old.

Lemire wrote about the wild experience of joining his high-profile new teammates at such a young age. “I remember my first trip to Europe alone, heading to a team camp where I would meet my new teammates Myriam Nicole, Amaury Pierron , Remi Thirion and Thibaut Daprela, the entire crew and the team’s main sponsors for the first time, and thinking ‘this can’t be real??'” Lemire posted online. “I gained a wealth of knowledge, experience and resilience that will serve me in the years to come. Being teammates with the world’s best marks you for life, but what I value most is the way they made me feel welcome, and the friendships I am leaving with.”

“It has been such a pleasure to watch this super stylish rider grow as an athlete over the past seasons, stepping onto the podium in Snowshoe last year, overcoming injuries with patience and maturity, and always listening, looking and learning,” Commencal Muc-Off added, “Thanks for the good times our Quebecois pinner!”

Along with podiums, Lemire had a string of injuries during his time with Commencal’s top team.

The Quebec rider says he has new plans for 2023 lined up already, is healthy, and looking forward to joining the elite ranks this coming season.