Truckload of Marin bikes stolen in Quebec

The Canadian cycling industry is hunting for a 53-foot trailer. It contained 250 Marin bicycles and was stolen in Quebec on January 31 or February 1, 2026. Marin Bikes Canada’s Instagram account revealed the the theft. That post quickly reverberated through the Canadian bike industry.

Marin asked for any leads to both the truck and the bikes. None of the details regarding where and how the theft occurred have been released. The loss is definitely a hard pill to swallow during the current state of the industry.

Shops warned to be vigilant

Marin is asking dealers to watch closely for the bikes. Suspicious offers and deals that are too good to be true are likely to appear.

A full trailer of bikes represents months of inventory for some dealers and the timing could hardly be worse as shops prepare for peak riding season.

The industry reacts

The response throughout the industry was immediate. Shops in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia reposted the notice within hours, adding messages of support and hoping visibility might help recover the trailer. Some reactions were blunt and emotional. Others leaned on gallows humour, calling it the worst Quebec loss since the maple syrup heist.

A reminder from last spring

It’s not like this hasn’t happened before. And there is hope. In April 2025, a shipment of bikes from Ari Bikes disappeared in a similar theft. Of the 337 bikes taken, 288 were eventually recovered after coordinated reporting by shops and riders.

Why this hits hard

Beyond the obvious financial damage, the theft highlights how one stolen truck can ripple through distributors and retailers. And riders may be waiting on builds that never arrive.

For now, Marin is asking anyone with information to come forward. They’re encouraging the cycling community to keep sharing the alert. And until the trailer turns up, dealers are asked to trust their instincts and look twice at anything that doesn’t feel right.