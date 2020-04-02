Trust Performance suspends operations due to coronavirus disruptions

Trust Performance, the innovative U.S. suspension company developing linkage forks, is suspending operations as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

It was not one single issue, but a confluence of disruptions that led to Trust’s problems. The brand’s story provides a window into the multitude of ways the COVID-19 pandemic could hurt the bicycle industry.

Trust starts its announcement by highlighting how 2019 was a year of growth for the brand. So what went wrong? A few things.

“A perfect storm”

Like many brands, Trust’s relies on Asia for its carbon fibre manufacturing. With China being the first hit by coronavirus, the companies supply chain was disrupted. While the biggest bike brands own their own factories or are big enough clients to take priority at factories, small brands are more sensitive to change in their supply. Second, while the brand had just surpassed a major sales milestone COVID-19 related fears slowed sales. “In February,” the release says, “demand slowed considerably as macro fears about the economy started to rise.” At the same time, Trust was at a point in its development where it needed to expand. The same economic concerns, though, had shut down the flow of investment capital.

“This was at a point where we needed increased liquidity to carry us through a critical moment in our business,” says Trust. “It all added up to a perfect storm that slammed right into us.”

Is this the end for Trust Performance? Not necessarily. “Trust Performance is taking a pause and suspending operations until we address our capital needs.” While the outlook for the kind of investment Trust needs right now isn’t great, there is still a chance the brand could make a comeback in the future.

Until then, Trust’s story should serve as a reminder that small and medium-sized businesses are particularly vulnerable during trying economic times. Support your local brands and businesses now, if you can. Whether that is the community bike shop or Canadian bike builders, apparel companies or parts manufacturers. That way we can continue to enjoy their products in the future!

Full statement from Trust Performance:

We started Trust Performance in 2015 with a vision of building products that bring spirited outdoor athletes more fun and camaraderie. Our core focus from the outset was on reimagining and re-defining suspension technology; at first in mountain bikes with other industries thereafter. As you might imagine, our plans hinged on raising multiple rounds of capital to fuel our ambitions for incredible design, engineering, manufacturing and customer/dealer support.

2019 was a breakthrough year for Trust. We surpassed 1,000 units sold, we saw steep growth in dealer and distributor sales, and we saw four of our best-ever sales months at the end of the year. We had great momentum based on key demand metrics, brand awareness, and community enthusiasm.